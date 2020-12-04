‘The Hardy Boys’ is a mystery show that is centered around two brothers, Frank and Joe, who relocate to the small town of Bridgeport with their father, Fenton, after losing their mother, Laura, in an unfortunate car accident. However, as more information sees the light of day, the brothers start suspecting foul play. So they launch their own investigation to find the answers they need. The plot is intriguing, but is it inspired by real events?

Is The Hardy Boys Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Hardy Boys’ is not based on a true story. In fact, the screenplay was adapted from the young adult novels of the same name that were created by Edward Stratemeyer. Hulu decided to revive the nostalgic tales almost a century after they first debuted in 1927. While there are notable differences between the books and the show, the essence of the narrative is still the same.

Bridgeport is not the quintessential, idyllic small town in that manner. Sure, it has its charm, but the danger is truly lurking at every corner for the Hardy brothers, who can’t stop investigating their mother’s alleged murder. The two boys have to rely on their own wit and intelligence to uncover the answers that will put this matter to rest once and for all.

But what sends them on this wild goose chase? It all starts when Kanika Khan visits Fenton and tells him that her nephew, Rupert, was providing some information to Laura and that they were going to meet on the day that she died. She suspects that whatever the pair were working on is what got the mother killed. Joe and Frank overhear this conversation and start looking for clues to solve the case.

During their escapades, they make new friends and confront multiple foes. Frank even starts uncovering more information about the supposed secret society that runs Bridgeport (although that’s all we’re going to say about this plot point to avoid spoilers). Rohan Campbell, who brings the aforementioned character to life, said, “People who are into the supernatural and the sci-fi aspect of TV are going to find something in this show that they like.”

‘The Hardy Boys’ employs mystery, drama, romance, enigmatic stones, conspiracies, and comedy to further the narrative. While all of this is certainly fascinating, it seems to tread a similar path to many other reboots. But, in an interview, Alexander Elliot (who plays Joe), stated that they had a lot of creative freedom on set which is what set them apart (excuse the pun). Cast and crew exchanged ideas and worked on every aspect of the show together.

James Tupper, who plays Fenton, explained, “It’s offering a version of childhood where you have the courage to face your fears and move forward and solve a mystery. That’s what I hope kids take from it.” Well, we don’t anticipate that being a problem. In fact, it seems as though this fictional story is one that will be enjoyed by people of all ages.

