Directed by Tom Shell, ‘The Pom Pom Murders’ is a murder mystery film that follows the story of a pro cheerleader as she tries to prove that her boyfriend did not murder his ex-girlfriend and discover the real killer behind the cheerleader murders. In the movie, a pro basketball player is falsely accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and when his current girlfriend digs for the real truth of the murders, she puts her own life in danger as well. A fast-paced whodunit thriller, ‘The Pom Pom Murders’ stars Anne Marie Dobbins (‘The Wrong House Sitters’), Jon Schaefer (from ‘Runaways’), and Lindsay Diann (from ‘Howard High’) in the main roles. But is the film based on a true story? Let’s find out!

What is The Pom Pom Murders About?

The title of the film makes it pretty clear that ‘The Pom Pom Murders’ is about cheerleader murders. When Audrey gets selected into the Los Angeles Renegades, a pro basketball dance squad, it’s like a dream come true for her and she is over the moon. Soon after joining the team, she meets pro basketball player Walter and they fall in love. But Walter gets arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Bailey (who was also on the cheer squad) and Audrey chooses to believe Walter when he claims innocence in the whole affair. Audrey then investigates on her own to find the real killer and help get Walter’s charges cleared. Things take a turn for the worst when Audrey’s friend and fellow cheerleader Tracy also turns up dead. Audrey realizes her life is in imminent danger and discovers the chilling reality behind the murders.

Is The Pom Pom Murders Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Pom Pom Murders’ is not based on a true story. The movie’s makers have not claimed that the plot of the film is inspired by any real-life incidents. Having said that, we found a kind of similar real-life murder case while researching this article, where a young football player was convicted of stalking and murdering his cheerleader ex-girlfriend.

In November 2016, the Knox County Sherriff’s Department caught college football player Riley Gaul, then-aged 18, as he tried to get rid of the evidence and murder weapon that could incriminate him in the murder case of his ex, 16-year-old Emma Walker. Emma had been murdered in her bedroom, by shots fired from her home’s backyard through her room’s window. Two shots were fired and one hit Emma in the head, killing her on the spot. Her mother discovered the body the next morning. Riles Gaul was caught and charged with the murder within the next 48 hours, with the help of his friends who worked with the police to get him caught.

Two of Riles’ friends told the police that they believed Riles killed Emma and wanted to help the police find the murder weapon before Riles got rid of it. They wore wires and took a hidden cam to capture Riles on video as he talked about throwing his grandfather’s gun in the Tennessee river. He kept insisting that he didn’t murder Emma but also was afraid that the gun would incriminate him. The police caught Riles just when he was about to dispose all the evidence.

What happened was that in the days before the murder, Riles had dressed in all-black and pretended to be a stalker to scare Emma, so that she would come running back to him after breaking up days earlier. So he stalked Emma, sent her strange annonymous text messages, even staged his own kidnapping, all to get her attention, capping it all by finally firing two shots from Emma’s backyard aimed at her window. Riles said in his confession that he did not intend to kill her, only wanted to be her hero when she came to him all scared. Riles Gaul was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first 51 years.

