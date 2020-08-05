Starring Josh Lucas and Katie Holmes, Andy Tennant’s ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ tells the story of a troubled single mother of two, who struggle to keep up with her stressful relationships and hefty debts. But just when she starts giving up on her life, Bray brings a whole wave positivity towards her and makes her realize that there’s a lot she can achieve, if only she puts her mind to it. The motivational family drama of ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ hits home quite often. Due to this, as a viewer, you can’t help but wonder if it’s based on a true story. Well, if you have the same nagging doubt about the film’s premise, here’s everything you need to know.

Is The Secret: Dare to Dream Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ is not based on a true story. It is, instead, based on an eponymous best-selling self- help book written by Rhonda Byrne. The key message of the book is that every individual can manifest the reality that he/she desires. To put it simply, ‘The Secret’ is all about thinking positively to an extent where your life becomes a reflection of all your desires. The “law of attraction,” as the book calls it, is a phenomenon in which the human mind functions as a magnet and emits and receives frequencies from the universe. Thus, a person can drastically change his/her life for the better if he/she manages to exude and receive only positive affirmations from the universe.

Soon after its release, the book and its ideas gained worldwide attention, and even to this day, it continues to garner more followers. Even celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Jim Carrey, and Will Smith have openly discussed how the law of attraction has changed their life. At its very core, the law of attraction can be traced back to 391 BC when Greek philosopher Plato noted that “likes tend towards like.” However, one can’t help but wonder if it is just an abstract idea or has scientific evidence to it.

Is There Any Scientific Evidence Behind the Law of Attraction?

Now when it comes to the movie’s depiction of the Law of Attraction, one can easily guess that it’s a little over-the-top at times. But that does not mean that there’s no scientific evidence behind it. According to a research conducted by Korean experts, there is a strong correlation between positive-thinking and life satisfaction amongst Koreans. Although this research does not exactly back up the Law of Attraction, it suggests that just by having positive thoughts, one can at least manifest a better and more satisfying life, if not a life full of everything one desires.

Moreover, Scientists at the Wellcome Trust Centre for Neuroimaging at the Institute of Neurology in London discovered that the people who consistently visualize a better future for themselves usually have a better chance of creating the same. Along with that, even psychologists support the idea of using positive affirmations for restoring one’s self-worth during tough times. So the bottom line is that although there may be some pseudoscience to the Law of Attraction, it does have some proven benefits. Due to this, viewers should take the movie’s overarching story with a grain of salt, but appreciate and even implement its underlying message surrounding positive thinking.

Read More: The Secret: Dare to Dream Ending, Explained