‘The Watch’ is a fantasy drama series created by BBC Studios’ for BBC America. The series premieres on January 3, 2021. Written by Simon Allen, the series features eight episodes. It stars Richard Dormer, Anna Chancellor, Lara Rossi, Ingrid Oliver, James Fleet, Marama Corlett, Sam Adewunmi, Jo Eaton-Kent, Adam Hugill, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Ruth Madeley, Bianca Simone, and Ingrid Oliver. The series follows Captain Sam Vimes, a law enforcement official of the city police force, and his group, who try to solve crimes and mysteries in a lawless and dystopic land. The latest trailer piqued our interest in the sardonically humorous and sci-fi narrative, and we decided to look further into the story’s origins. Here’s what we found out!

Is The Watch Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Watch’ is not based on a true story. It is inspired by Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, and the characters are derived from its canon. Pratchett’s Discworld series is a science fiction narrative set on Discworld, a flat planet that rests on the back of four giant elephants who, in turn, are settled on a turtle floating through the abyss of space. The city of Ankh-Morpork is situated in Discworld, a lawless land where organized crime rules the roost. The criminal organizations are regulated by certain rules that actually controls the violent nature of the city. The city’s police force is led by Sam Vimes, an alcoholic filled with angst but sharp and astute in his crime-solving abilities. Vimes is aided in his quest by characters who range from a werewolf to a troll and a human raised by dwarves. This motley of characters spawned 41 books in the Discworld series, which is considered a gigantic literary work coming out from England.

‘The Watch’ was under development since 2012. Terry Pratchett was involved in the pre-production and the writing process, but things couldn’t get materialized for the screen. After Pratchett died in 2015, the pre-production continued but slowly drifted away from the original canon. Simon Allen, the show’s writer, acknowledged that it was challenging to adapt a literary work with a huge fan base. Being true to the story’s origin and condensing the voluminous work was a shade too complicated. Thus, the show ended up being inspired by Pratchett’s characters rather than being a concrete adaptation. The trailer created divisive opinions among fan circles, and even authors of international repute like Aliette de Bodard, Neil Gaiman, and Rhianna Pratchett, Terry Pratchett’s daughter, lodged their discomfiture with the show.

‘The Watch’ situates its setting in a punk world instead of the books’ medieval setting. Certain elements of the character design are also influenced by glam rock and hair metal, as evident from their costumes. The first season of ‘The Watch’ follows the story arc from Pratchett’s ‘Guards!Guards!’ and borrow eclectically from the Discworld series’s novels. Although ‘The Watch’ is not a dedicated adaptation of Pratchett’s magnum opus, it will be safe to say it is definitely inspired by his quirky and politically charged fictional world.

