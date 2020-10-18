‘Is There a Killer on My Street’ is a Lifetime Channel made-for-TV film that follows the story of a responsible single mother who falls for her hunky neighbor but soon suspects that her new boyfriend has a hand in the murders happening in their neighborhood. It is written and directed by Jake Helgren and features a talented ensemble cast. The movie, originally released in 2018, is also known by the title ‘The Neighborhood Nightmare’.

The film is a murder mystery thriller in which Lindsay, a divorced single mother, heads her nosy neighborhood’s safety watch program. She starts dating newly-moved single hunk Stephen, much to everyone else’s jealousy. But when people around her start turning up dead and she receives a couple of creepy presents anonymously, Lindsay gets worried about the safety of her teenage daughter and that of herself. When things get too dark, no one is above suspicion – not her new boyfriend, not her long-time friend and neighbor, and not the sweet security guard. Curious to know where ‘Is There a Killer on My Street’ has been filmed and who is in the cast? We’ve got all the details.

Is There a Killer on My Street Filming Locations

The movie ‘Is There a Killer on My Street’ was filmed entirely on location in California, USA. The cast and crew mostly worked nights to wrap up the thriller film. Apparently, it was a fun set, with the producer bringing her adorable toddler and the director bringing his cute little dog to work. Here is where the filming was done for ‘Is There a Killer on My Street’, or ‘The Neighborhood Nightmare’ as it was then called.

Los Angeles, California

The film’s principal photography was completed in the city of Los Angeles. The street scenes and the gym scenes were shot in the city of the angels, home of Hollywood. Since LA houses all the biggest production studios in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that it is one of the most popular filming locations for movies and TV shows as it’s the home base of the American film industry.

Altadena, California

Altadena is an unincorporated town in Los Angeles County, California. The neighborhood and Lindsay’s home scenes in ‘Is There a Killer on My Street’ were filmed in Altadena. Altadena is approximately 17 miles north of Los Angeles and a 7-minute drive from Pasadena. Many other popular films and TV shows have also been filmed in Altadena. Some of them are ‘Interstellar’, ‘American Pie’, ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’, ‘No Strings Attached’, and ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

Is There a Killer on My Street Cast

This murder mystery thriller stars Julie McNiven (‘Mad Men’, ‘Supernatural’, ‘SGU Stargate’), Trevor Donovan (‘90210’, ‘Texas Rising’, ‘Amber Alert’), Helena Mattsson (‘Surrogates’, ‘American Horror Story’), and Matt Raimo (‘Recovery Road’, ‘Criminal Minds’) as the main cast. Julie McNiven plays single mom Lindsay, Trevor Donovan is the hot neighbor Stephen, Helena Mattsson plays the role of jealous neighbor/friend Kat, and Matt Raimo is the concerned security guard Barrett. The supporting cast includes Courtney Grosbeck, Lynn Chen, Mercedes Renard, and Trevor St. John.

