Trina Braxton is an American singer, actress, and television personality. Though shadowed by her ultra-famous sister, Toni Braxton, her career has had its own highs and lows. She has starred in several movies and owns a company of hair and bar products. The ‘Braxton Family Values’ fame has never let work take center stage in her life. She has been a dedicated mother for over 25 years, but her personal life was not a smooth ride until recently. We got curious to know more about the star’s rocky first marriage and her eventual encounter with love. Here is everything we found out!

Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband and Sons

During the time Trina Braxton was trying to establish her solo music career, she met her first husband, Gabriel “Gabe” Solis. She married the software developer in 2003, but the couple was met with some irreconcilable issues during their over decade-long marriage. The founding member of the R&B group, “The Braxtons,” already had two sons, Eric Mojica and Caleb Mojica, from her previous relationship.

The identity of their baby-daddy or the details of the relationship has been brushed under the carpet. Despite personal differences between Gabe and herself, Trina never denied that he became the perfect father figure to her children. Unfortunately, they called it quits in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. In an attempt to mend their equation after legally parting ways, Trina and Gabe appeared on Oprah Winfrey Network’s ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life.’

The two wanted to co-parent their children amicably and the personal differences made that more and more difficult each day. Shockingly, in 2018, he lost his ongoing battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 43. While paying her regards at his death, she publicly acknowledged that, as a friend, she would always hold immense respect for her ex-husband for bringing up Eric and Caleb as his own when their biological father failed to do so.

Trina Braxton’s Marriage

Trina is one of the few lucky people whose door got knocked by love for a second time. The reality star found her special someone in Von Scales as a happy coincidence. Shortly after her divorce, she was introduced to the business owner by a mutual friend, Jamie Dukes, and felt an unusual pull towards him. They first went out with Dukes and his wife and then felt really connected that the pair wanted to be alone.

After two days, Trina and Von enjoyed their first date together and knew both had finally found what they had been looking for. During the initial phase of the relationship, they remained in a long-distance setup that strengthened their compatibility and helped them know each other inside. Von was a complete gentleman even through the time his beau was grieving the loss of her ex-husband.

His unwavering support won her heart, and she gladly accepted his proposal when he popped the question at a weekend getaway at Napa Valley. They were surrounded by Trina’s entire Braxton family, which made the celebration all the more special. After dropping hints of her wedding date on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ she tied the knot with her “the one” on December 15, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri. Their nuptials were elegant and attended by family and closest friends. The 46-year-old has built a happy space for herself that she only shares with her husband and kids.

