Tyler Hoechlin gained significant fame after playing Michael Sullivan Jr. in Sam Mendes’ crime film ‘Road to Perdition.’ Shortly after winning a few awards for it, the actor bagged the lead role in the hit family drama series ‘7th Heaven.’ The California native garnered immense popularity and success after taking center stage in the supernatural teen TV show ‘Teen Wolf.’ Hoechlin’s dedicated fanbase deeply adores him for his performance as Clark Kent AKA Superman in a recurring capacity in ‘Supergirl’ and various Arrowverse crossovers.

Hoechlin’s impeccable performance in The CW drama series, ‘Superman & Lois,’ based on the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, won even more hearts. Fans of the super talented actor have been eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the star about the lucky lady in his life. So who is she? Or does he even have one at the moment? Let’s find out!

Tyler Hoechlin’s Former Relationships

Tyler Hoechlin was in brief relationships with actresses Ashlee Simpson and ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Candice Accola King before heading towards his life’s most publicized relationship. In 2001, he started dating Rachele Brooke Smith, the popular actress and dancer. In a 2011 interview, Hoechlin adorably admitted that he had been with his girlfriend for a couple of years and never, even for a day, the two took the love they had for each other for granted. The actor also added his firm belief that a relationship is best built when a person keeps reminding their respective beau how important and special their partner is to them.

In spite of such genuine feelings, it is rather heart-breaking that Hoechlin and Brook ultimately called it quits, reportedly in 2012. The reason for their breakup was believed to be his growing fondness for his ‘Teen Wolf’ co-star, Jill Wagner, as the two made multiple public appearances together in 2014. However, the rumors died down soon. From then until March 2015, Hoechlin’s well-wishers knew him to be sincerely committed to the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star Brittany Snow.

Despite their three-year-long relationship, the duo remained mum about the details as his then-beau firmly believed that, “…if you give too much away, it loses its magic, as cheesy as that sounds.” The same year, Hoechlin went bold in the declaration of his “taken” status (but with a different woman) by kissing the gorgeous German model Alena Gerber on December 20, 2015, in Rome, Italy. But the fire burning between them clearly led nowhere as the heartthrob got linked to Monika Clarke, an Australian model, in June 2017. The tittle-tattle dissolved quickly without creating any significant ripples.

Tyler Hoechlin’s Current Dating Life

Despite years of being linked to or being romantically involved with several of his female co-stars and friends, it was speculated that Tyler Hoechlin was also interested in men. The rumors went abuzz after he played Derek Hale in MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf.’ From the moment his character began to develop sizzling chemistry with Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien), their fans passionately shipped them together, often tagging them as “Sterek.”

Naturally, nothing concrete ever came off this fictional pairing, and Hoechlin has never been seen cozying up with anyone of the same sex. The fact remains that the ‘Supergirl’ fame actor is the same private person he was at the beginning of his career and is just as focused on polishing his art. Thus, his current relationship status is “single” and maybe not that ready to mingle for now. Using his social engagement exclusively for work, Hoechlin’s life seems to be completely wrapped up by his professional commitments.

