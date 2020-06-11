Netflix’s ‘Whispers’ revolves around the lives of eight characters who are brought together when one connective thread between them is murdered. While they mourn his death, they are all forced to confront dark secrets that they they previously kept buried. And it’s these secrets that eventually lead up to the perpetrator of the crime. Using its deep characters, ‘Whispers’, at times, evokes a sense of reality which makes you wonder if it draws its inspiration from real life. Moreover, even from a cultural standpoint, there are many trivial but significant aspects of its story that make it relevant to its targetted viewers. So if you’ve watched it and you’re wondering if it’s inspired by real events, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Whispers a True Story?

No, ‘Whisper’s is not based on a true story. It is an entirely fictional murder mystery and none of its characters are inspired by real people. However, setting aside its intriguing overarching premise, there are several aspects of ‘Whispers’ that will resonate with its local audience. Many would already be aware that before ‘Whispers’, Netflix had released another Saudi teen drama titled ‘Jinn‘ which sparked a lot of controversies because of its “problematic scenes.” The series featured a female character who kisses two different boys in the show and that itself led an uproar surrounding the show’s moral background. Right after this, citing its “immoral scene,” the show was also taken down.

But unlike ‘Jinn’, ‘Whispers’ takes a more conservative approach with the depiction of its characters, which comes in tandem with the real-life customs of the local audience. But despite this, the show is primarily led by its female characters. In an interview, the director of the series, Hana Al Omair, also commented on this by claiming that the show consists of “several unconventional female characters who truly embody the reasons why this project is so close to my heart.” So it is very well possible that in some ways, the female protagonists of the series are inspired by real stong feminine figures the director looks up to.

Apart from that, ‘Whispers’ also adopts a very unique narrative structure where each episode highlights the perspective of only a single character. This leaves a whole lot of room for the development of its characters and, in turn, makes them seem a lot more realistic. Adding more heft to this is the stellar performances of almost all of its primary cast members who perfectly play out the multi-dimensional personalities of their characters. This narrative structure also keeps adding new layers to its mystery elements throughout the show’s runtime, and even for a viewer, it makes it a little easier to keep up with all of its twists and turns. So although its storyline seems to be a bit too over-the-top to be real, for the most part, it manages to create an immersive experience for viewers.

Read More: Whispers Filming Location