Lately, Lifetime Channel has been airing a whole lineup of cheerleader murder mystery movies in a series called “Fear The Cheer”. One of these murder mysteries is ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’. Purely judging by the plural in the title, we can safely assume that this whodunit movie has multiple cheerleaders dying at the hands of a serial killer. But there is a twist. There are two series of murders that take place ten years apart – once when our protagonist is part of the cheerleading squad at her high school, and then again when she returns to her alma mater as a teacher, ten years later. But is the plot of the film ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ based on a true story? Let’s find out.

What is Who is Killing the Cheerleaders About?

‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ follows the intriguing story of Elliette Oliver, who almost got killed in a series of murders taking place at her high school. Someone had it out for the cheerleading squad and many of Ellie’s fellow cheerleaders had been brutally murdered. She escapes herself, but returns to the same school as a teacher, ten years after the previous murders took place. In a strange and suspicious turn of events, the murders start up again and a fresh batch of cheerleaders start getting killed. Since Ellie’s arrival at the school has triggered the murders again, it is clear that she is involved somehow. It is up to Ellie to solve the mystery and figure out who the killer is before they come for her again.

Is Who is Killing the Cheerleaders Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ is not based on a true story. The makers of the film have not said if the events of the movie are even loosely inspired by any real-life events. We did a little digging ourselves while researching this piece to try and see if we can find a real-life case about cheerleaders being murdered by a serial killer. Nothing came up, apart from a fictional novel by Gary Dillman called “The Cheerleader Murders”. And while there have been real cases of cheerleaders being killed, of course, we were thankfully not able to find any case about a serial killer who specifically targeted cheerleaders.

