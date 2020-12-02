Infidelity and the challenges of marriage are subjects that have long captivated the imaginations of filmmakers across the world. As such, the premise of ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ does not stand out, but it does make for a poignant tale. It focuses on eight married college friends who go on an annual week-long vacation to a cabin in Colorado, only to question their own relationships when the infidelity of one couple comes to light. So, how fictional or real is the plot? Let’s find out.

Is Why Did I Get Married Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ is not based on a true story. Instead, it is an adaptation of the play of the same name by Tyler Perry, who appears in the film as Dr. Terry Brock, a pediatrician. The comedy-drama is centered around four couples, so let’s get to know them, shall we? First up are Dr. Brock and his wife, Dianne, who works as an attorney. She is wholly devoted to her career to the point where she actively ignores her husband the minute work enters the picture.

As one can imagine, this causes a rift in their marriage. Plus, when some other massive secrets find the light of day, things only become more challenging for the two individuals. Then there’s Angela and Marcus, who constantly keep arguing. In fact, during a heated conversation with Angela, the man reveals the very closely guarded secrets of the other couples as well.

Thirdly, we have the flawless Dr. Patricia and her depressed partner, Gavin, who have their fair share of struggles to overcome if they wish to stay together. The final couple comprises Sheila, who is overweight, and her husband, Mike, who can’t stop flirting with his wife’s single friend, Trina. Jill Scott, who plays the jilted wife, stated that it was the authenticity of the script that attracted her towards the role.

Since she herself was married, she felt as though it was an opportunity to view herself on screen. In an interview with The Guardian, Scott spoke more about Sheila and the decisions her character makes over the course of the movie— “It was tough: I was angry with her for staying. Then having to wear a fat suit was hard, because people’s reactions were so different. I’m not a small girl as it is, but then to add another 130 pounds …”

In fact, being overweight is a huge part of the character and her struggles. Naturally, whenever Scott adorned the fat suit, a plethora of issues bled into her daily life as well. She explained, “A lot of people would not look at me. There was a girl who had Golden [the lead single from Beautifully Human] as a ringtone. I said, ‘I love your ringtone,’ and she said, ‘Thanks,’ but she didn’t even look at me. She saw the weight, the size, and didn’t bother to even notice.”

Evidently, the reason it feels as though ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ is based on real events is that it brings to the forefront the very genuine issues that most couples will face at some point in their lives. It also highlights the decisions and outlook of each individual and how these matter in the larger scheme of things. Nevertheless, we would like to remind you that it is still a fictional plot at the end of the day.

