YNW Melly or Jamell Maurice Demons is an American singer and rapper who is best known for songs like “Murder on My Mind” and “Mixed Personalities.” Although destined for greatness, Melly’s career took a sharp nosedive when he was arrested on murder charges in February 2019. The cops allege that he shot and killed Williams and Thomas, while Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen, staged the scene like a drive-by shooting. YNW Melly is awaiting trial, and under Florida law, he could face life in prison or the death penalty. In April 2019, Florida prosecutors expressed their intent to seek the latter. So, where is YNW Melly Now?

YNW Melly Prison Update:

YNW Melly is being held at the Broward County jail in Florida. Notably, his accomplice is out on bail. Melly’s mother had expressed the hope that he might be released by March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a wrench in any such plans. Disciplinary records show that Melly spent months in isolation after multiple jail policy violations. He deliberately overflowed his toilet, threatened a correctional officer, fought inmates, and made three-way calls. Reports suggest that he’s been living a life of relative luxury while in prison.

The latest update from the prison is that Melly happens to be one of the inmates who has contracted Covid-19. You can see a post where it states he’s tested positive and plans to appeal for restricted release as the jails are not equipped to handle the situation.

Notably, Tekashi 6ix9ine, the controversial rapper, has been granted an early release amidst Covid-19 fears. Since he has asthma, his life is at higher risk from the virus. Melly’s lawyer filed a motion for Melly to be released since he was showing Covid-19 symptoms. However, the judge denied the request for house arrest, saying that Melly could request medical treatment from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. You can see a post about the plan put forth by Bradford Cohen, Melly’s attorney.

Melly last appeared in court on March 12, and with his recent condition, as well as the ongoing pandemic, it remains unknown when he will next appear for trial. His trial date had been fixed for July 2, 2020. The Broward sheriff’s officials have outlined the steps they are taking to keep inmates safe. For example, anyone who’s tested positive has restricted movement, and areas visited by suspected Covid-19 positive inmates are sanitized.

As for Melly, reports suggest that his condition has worsened since he first tested positive. Sources close to Melly have said that the jail staff has not been checking in on him hourly, as they are supposed to. The disgraced rapper has continued to suffer from body aches, breathing troubles, and headaches while in prison. Although he’s separated from his cellmate, who’s also got the virus, Melly suffers from chills and high temperatures. As we stated, Melly’s appeal for release has been denied, but the judge did say he could seek medical assistance. It is unclear if he’s reached out to the authorities about the same, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office states that if someone is suffering from the virus badly, they will be transferred to a nearby hospital.

While Melly remains behind bars, he has taken the time to support current causes going on in the USA. You can check out his most recent post, which shows solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gotten galvanized after the tragic demise of George Floyd in the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

Read More: Best Hip Hop Movies