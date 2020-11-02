‘Below Deck’ has been one of the most favorite Bravo TV shows since its inception on July 1, 2013. The nautical-themed series has kept the audiences hooked by showcasing the professional struggles that the crew members go through while managing a mega-yacht. Season 8, which premiered on November 2, 2020, brought with it veterans like Captain Lee and Eddie Lucas along with many newbies. The most interesting out of these has been Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters who impressed her colleagues with her sincere hard-work and bonded genuinely with them.

Isabelle Wouters: Background

Isabelle Wouters was born in New Zealand but spent her formative years in Australia. According to her Bravo TV bio, the Aussie had made plans to travel to Europe four years back but her first taste of wanderlust changed turned her life around. She fell hard and fast for the globetrotting way of life and there was no coming back for her.

Isabelle Wouters: Career

The start of Isabelle Wouters’ career bears a stark resemblance to her fellow cast member, Elizabeth Frankini. She too entered the yachting industry as a fluke. Along with working at the super-yacht as a stew, she heartily longed to hone her skills inside and out. The fans saw the skilled yachtie acquainted with every nook and cranny of “My Seanna” better than anyone else on board. But her diffidence hampered her to excel at her job but her dedication to the crew and charter guests is admirable. Also, the certified yacht master aspires to join the team of deckhands one day! While ambitiously achieving new heights on the professional front, personal relationships also play an important part in Isabelle’s life. As she meets new people every day, she does not intend to form superficial connections with them. She had even hoped to form strong friendships during the charter season.

