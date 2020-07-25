One of the top-trending shows on Netflix, ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ is a Korean romance-drama that openly addresses the issues surrounding mental health conditions. Over the last 11 episodes that have aired over the weeks, we have been introduced to Mun Yeong, a strong and independent young woman who works as a children’s book author. However, it seems she is suffering from Antisocial Personality Disorder (APSD). On the other hand, brothers Kang Tae and Sang Tae have their own issues. While Kang Tae is a caregiver at a psychiatric ward, Sang Tae has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum disorder. As the story progresses, it is really heartwarming to see the tender relationship between the siblings. Now, if you have binged on all of its past episodes, here is our breakdown of the next episode.

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 12 is slated to release on July 26, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. Since the show follows a twice-a-week format, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, on the streaming giant as well as on tvN at 9 pm KST.

You can stream ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 12 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at the above-mentioned time.

Previously, in last week’s episode, we had seen Sang Tae clarifying before Kang Tae that he belongs only to his brother and no one can come between them. When Mun Yeong tries to give Sang Tae a gift and makes him her best friend, the latter immediately refuses. This week, in episode 11, we witness Mun Yeong trying her best to allow her back into his life. In a welcome turn of events, even Kang Tae tells Sang Tae that he is a grown-up now and should not hesitate to welcome new people. He cites the example of someone named Ko Dong Gil to help his brother understand that him being with Mun Yeong does not mean that Sang Tae will be left all by himself.

Mun Yeong meets up with Sang Tae to explain the situation when the latter reaffirms that Kang Tae belongs only to him. Mun Yeong says that Kang-tae belongs to himself. An adamant Sang Tae replies by saying that he will not give Kang Tae to her. Mun Yeong now tries a different approach. She tells that she had always wanted a brother like Sang Tae in her life. This is a welcome turn of events as Sang Tae seems to have softened after the revelation. On the other hand, one of the patients at OK psychiatric hospital reaches Mun Yeong’s house on her birthday to wish her. Apparently, this strange woman is her mum who had vanished when Mun Yeong was just a child.

