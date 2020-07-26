‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ beautifully explores the fragility and tenderness of human relationships. It also narrates how trauma and heartbreak can change one’s emotional side. Each episode of the K-drama has tried to showcase how people heal in different ways. The story has also given hope to fans struggling with mental illness or birth conditions. Staying true to this premise, the 11th and 12th episodes, which aired this weekend, sees Sang Tae struggling to share his brother with someone else. Now, if you have binged on all of its past episodes, here is our breakdown of the next episode.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 13 Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 13 is slated to release on August 1, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. It will be followed by episode 14 that drops on August 2, 2020. Since the show follows a twice-a-week format, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, on the streaming giant as well as on tvN at 9 pm KST.

Where to Watch It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 13 Online?

You can stream ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 13 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at the above-mentioned time.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 12 Recap:

In Saturday’s episode (episode 11), we had seen Mun Yeong trying to convince Sang Tae to allow her to be a part of his brother’s life. Of course, an adamant Sang Tae is totally against sharing Kang Tae with someone else. On the other hand, Kang Tae tries a different approach to calm his older sibling. He explains how Sang Tae should control his urges to hurt, bite, or hit someone. But Sang Tae rebels by explaining to Kang Tae on how to treat his elder brother.

Meanwhile, a patient named Ko Mi Ran escapes from the OK hospital and reaches Mun Yeong’s house. The lady, who is mentally disturbed, tries to stab Mun Yeong with a dagger. But the latter holds her urges and with Kang Tae’s help, is able to control the situation. After seeing Mun Yeong’s bloody hands, Kang Tae cannot control his emotions and hugs her tightly. The meeting ends with a passionate kiss between the two. Kang Tae then requests Mun Yeong to stay by his side as he handles his brother and the latter agrees.

In the 12th episode that aired this Sunday, we see Kang Tae finding a mysterious black envelope. After going through the contents inside, he is shocked and extremely worried. He finds the paper in the castle where Mun Yeong had spent her childhood days. The letter holds some dark details about Mun Yeong’s troubled past and also contains hints of what happened between her and her mum. We do not yet know the identity of the patient who had run from the hospital to confront Mun Yeong. Is she the long-lost mother? Only time will tell!

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix