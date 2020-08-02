‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ is finally nearing its end. And as the first season reaches its conclusion next weekend, this weekend’s episodes gave us some explosive shockers. We finally learn the reason behind Sang Tae’s fear of butterflies. We also discover who might have been responsible for the murder of Kang Tae’s mom. However, there are several inconsistencies that need proper closure. Now, if you have binged on all of its past episodes, here is our breakdown of the next episode, which happens to be the pre-finale for season 1.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 15 Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 15 is slated to release on August 8, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. It will wind up with its 16th and final episode on August 9, 2020. Since the show follows a twice-a-week format, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, on the streaming giant as well as on tvN at 9 pm KST.

Where to Watch It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 15 Online?

You can stream ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 15 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at the above-mentioned time.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 14 Recap:

The 13th episode of ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ had made some shocking reveals. Sang Tae is given the task of decorating the hospital wall and he draws a butterfly as a part of his artwork. He has been scared of butterflies since he was a child as his mother’s killer had sported a brooch embedded with a butterfly. When Mun Yeong notices Sang Tae’s drawing, she is horrified since the butterfly resembles the one on her mother’s brooch. This causes Mun Yeong to conclude that her own mum might have been involved in the murder. Things are worsened when her dad confesses on his deathbed that his wife was, in fact, the killer.

Episode 14 takes up the story from here and sees Mun Yeong finally gathering enough courage and preparing herself to meet the woman who is apparently the reason behind all this chaos. However, since Mun Yeong’s dad is a dementia patient, it raises questions. Can his claims be fully trusted? On the other hand, after receiving the news, Mun Yeong cannot bring herself to face the brothers. She locks herself inside a room, which makes Kang Tae extremely worried. Sang Tae attempts to solve the problem but he is not yet aware of the identity of the woman who stabbed his mother.

With only two episodes left, we hope the finale will give us answers. How are Mun Yeong and Sang Tae’s mothers connected? And who drew the butterfly on the wall? Sang Tae is terrified of butterflies and it seems this might have been a deliberate attempt to provoke him. We expect all of the above loose knots to be tied up in the upcoming weekend.

