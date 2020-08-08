Netflix’s ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ has received a lot of love and appreciation for its unique storyline, heartwarming plots, and in-depth character explorations. In fact, the story boldly delves deep into mental issues and trauma. But sadly, its inaugural installment is eventually nearing its end. And the penultimate episode that dropped this Saturday has set up the stage for an eventful conclusion. Now, if you have binged on all of its past episodes, here is our breakdown of the last and final episode from season 1.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 16 Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 16 is slated to release on August 9, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The finale will drop on tvN in Korea on the same date at 9 pm KST.

Where to Watch It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 16 Online?

You can stream ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 16 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at the above-mentioned time.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 15 Recap:

The 15th episode of ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ begins with Mun Yeong confronting Kang Tae and requesting him to stop hiding his emotions. She tells him to just put a pause on his lying habits. According to her, he should not only reveal his true feelings before her but also before the people around him. Mun Yeong adds that Kang Tae has been behaving in a similar manner as he does with Sang Tae. She finishes by saying that she is certainly not okay with this. Mun Yeong hints at the incident when Kang Tae’s brother had ended up getting kidnapped and when Kang Tae was forced to face her mother.

In response, Kang Tae says that all the events that have transpired in the last few days are nothing less than a nightmare. On a good note, he is determined to not let go of Mun Yeong. He additionally expresses his doubts about Ju Ri’s mother. In the hospital, Kang Tae asks Mun Yeong’s mom as to why she is behaving in this manner. He wants to understand why she would be using her own daughter as fodder for her art. In this discussion, Kang Tae also hints at the conclusion of the book that is being penned by the author.

Now, the finale needs to answer some vital questions. What are the actual reasons behind Mun Yeong’s mother’s actions? Is everything just for the sake of her novel? And how is the killing of Sang Tae’s mom justified? And what happened to Sang Tae? He does not make much of an appearance in the penultimate episode. Moreover, why was Mun Yeong’s mum at the OK Psychiatric Hospital? Well, we really hope that the finale manages to wrap up all these loose ends. Or are the creators planning for a season 2? Only time will tell!

