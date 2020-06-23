‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ is a Korean romantic television series that revolves around Moon Kang-tae, a care-taker at a mental health facility, whose life changes when he crosses path with Go Moon-young, a young author with a personality disorder. The Park Shin-woo directorial premiered on June 20, 2020, and has been written by Jo Yong. The dark romantic drama is being praised by the audiences for its intriguing premise and powerful performances by the leads Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji.

In episode 3, the world gets to see another side of Moon-young and turns against her. Kang-tae accepts a new job offer and moves to his hometown, only to be followed by Moon-young. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 3? Well, we are here to help you with that.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 3 Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 3 is slated to release on June 27, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. Since the show follows a twice-a-week format, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, on the streaming giant as well as on tvN at 9 pm KST.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sleeping Witch.’

Where to Watch It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 3 Online?

You can stream ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 3 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at the above-mentioned time.

It’s Okay to Not be Okay Episode 2 Recap:

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ episode 2 is titled ‘The Lady in Red Shoes.’

The episode opens up with Kang-tae telling Moon-young that she reminds him of someone from his past. In a flashback, we see a young Kang-tae being saved by a young Moon-young. Moments later, she terrifies him by ripping apart a butterfly, and asks, “Do you still like me?” Cut to the present, Moon-young signs an autograph for Kang-tae’s brother Sang-tae and adds a book-signing invite in it. Meanwhile, Joo-ri and Jae-soo talk at his restaurant where he mentions how hard Kang-tae is working. Ju-ri offers Kang-tae a job as a care-taker of OK Hospital but there’s an issue, the mental institution is located at Kang-tae’s hometown, where his mother was killed in front of Sang-tae who is traumatized since and believes that butterflies attacked her.

At the book-signing event, Kang-tae leaves Sang-tae in the queue for a while, to answer Jae-soo’s call but things go awry when Sang-tae gets scared of a man in a Dinosaur costume and creates a ruckus. The man pushes Sang-tae and Kang-tae rushes to his rescue. Moon-young intervenes and grabs the man by his hair, asking him to apologize. A reporter taunts an angry Moon-young by telling her that she looks like her mother. She follows him to the stairs where he threatens to expose her secret of having an anti-social personality. Moon-young threatens to stab him in the eye with a pen but goes ahead and pushes him down the stairs, as a terrified Kang-tae looks on.

The book-signing incident creates a negative impact on Moon-young’s reputation as people threaten to boycott her books. Many even apply for an injunction order against her latest book ‘Zombie Kid.’ On learning upon Kang-tae’s new job, Moon-young leaves for Seongjin City. On a call from Mr. Lee, Moon-young talks about Hans Christian Andersen’s love story about obsession – “The Red Shoes.” The episode ends with Moon-young telling Kang-tae that she has found her “red shoes.”

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix