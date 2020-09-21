Jack Whitehall is a fan-favorite British comedian, actor, and presenter who has won millions of hearts with his honest stand-ups. He has displayed an impeccable comic timing in hit British sitcoms ‘Fresh Meat’ and ‘Bad Education.’ He co-wrote the latter along with its spin-off film ‘The Bad Education Movie’ in 2015. Whitehall tickles the audiences’ funny bone by narrating real-life incidents like failing ‘Harry Potter’ auditions due to not reading the book and his sole line in Disney’s ‘Frozen’ getting cut in the final edit.

However, he has left his struggling days far behind as he recently performed his second solo Netflix special ‘I’m Only Joking.’ While he can bravely joke about his love life on the stage, he does not treat the subject lightly. After having his heart-broken at the hands of his first girlfriend, Gemma Chan, it took him years to move on to the next significant relationship in life. Now that he has met “the one,” he cherishes her presence each day. Well, here’s everything we know about Whitehall’s personal life!

Jack Whitehall: Family and Early Life

Though born to famous parents, Michael Whitehall and Hilary Gish, Jack independently carved out his road to success and fame. He started acting at an early age and decided to pursue stand up comedy right after he left school. At the age of 21, Whitehall rose to fame after he began presenting ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’ following the footsteps of previous hosts Russell Brand and James Corden.

In December 2012, he won the prestigious title, the ‘King of Comedy’ by the British Comedy Awards. His road series ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ earned him and his dad immense critical acclaim. Streaming on Netflix currently, the docuseries showcases the two, traveling around the globe. Instead of giving the show an exotic feel, the presenters showcase their encounters with embarrassing situations.

Jack Whitehall's Travels With My Father to return | This time in Australia https://t.co/czES7yxWJr pic.twitter.com/6q8YOf0acf — Chortle Comedy (@chortle) February 6, 2020

Jack Whitehall: Dating Life and Girlfriend

In 2011, Whitehall was cast in a British comedy-drama titled, ‘Fresh Meat,’ and met Gemma Chan on its set as one of the guests. After she appeared on the show, the two hit it off almost immediately. They developed fantastic chemistry and began to understand each other deeply. After only a few months, Gemma moved in with him at his Notting Hill flat. But since both were occupied with work round the clock, they found it extremely hard to strike a balance between their love life and hectic schedules. Their professional commitments took a toll on the relationship, and they decided to part ways after being together for six long years.

A source close to the couple said that they had separated amicably and vowed to remain good friends. Gemma moved back to her parents’ house in Kent, and Whitehall bounced back to his usual self in a few weeks. That is, he started joking about his failed relationship on the stage and even took a dig at himself and his ex-girlfriend. If anything, the break-up, self-admittedly, gave him enough material to crack hilarious punches during his shows.

All jokes aside, it took him almost a year to move on from the serious hurt the separation had caused him. Whitehall reportedly had flings with several women, including Kate Beckinsale, Dua Lipa, and Kirsty Gallagher during 2018. He was spotted with each one of them at different parties, hanging out and getting cozy undisguisedly. However, none of them have publicly confirmed the speculations.

While these would always remain suppositions, in 2020, the comedian revealed it to his fans that he is in a serious relationship with the stunning British model, Roxy Horner. They started dating this year and decided to self-isolate themselves together during the global pandemic. Not much is known about the event of their first meeting, but they are surely going strong at the moment. Both Horner and Whitehall have had rough experiences in their previous relationships, but they are ready to get past the pain and spend some quality time with each other. It seems like they are having a lot of fun together, and they definitely look adorable while at it!

