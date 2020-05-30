‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has been dominating the reality television sphere since its inception in February 2009. The drag-competition show has given a platform to so many drag queens, who possess the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to put their true selves in front of the world. Many drag artists and performers who have been a part of the show have gained universal recognition for their love of drag and trademark style.
However, there is one name that will forever reverberate whenever the cast and crew members, celebrate any milestone or accomplishment – Jacqueline Wilson. Often referred to as “the soul of drag race,” Jacqueline left for her heavenly abode in 2019. But she left an indelible impression on each and everyone who has ever had the chance to know her, personally and professionally. Here’s everything you need to know about Jacqueline Wilson’s legacy.
Who Was Jacqueline Wilson?
Jacqueline Wilson was a long-time producer of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ However, the soulful queen had donned several hats in her professional career. Jacqueline kickstarted her notable career as a writer-producer for on-air promotions or creative branding with Nickelodeon in 2000. She was the co-producer of two shows, ‘The Rebel Billionaire’ and ‘The Simple Life 2: Road Trip’ with Bunim Murray Productions. She also served as the supervising story producer of the debut season of VH-1’s ‘I Want to Work for Diddy.’ Jacqueline also worked with MTV and OWN for a while.
I don’t know what to say, other than this is me and Jacqueline in Europe. We lived there as roommates. She was my friend as a teenager and as we got older, we went our separate ways. My heart never stopped loving her as my best friend, but distance and time made it impossible for us to be where we were originally. I am still the woman who saw life from the dark side and Jacqueline saw life from the light. It wasn’t until she died that I realized I should have reached out to her sooner, just to say that she will forever be my best friend. We shared growth together and her strength was her ability to communicate with anyone, no matter where they were from. How she loved me as a Homegirl, ghetto chick like me, I’ll never know… Jacqueline was gansta’ on the low though; she was no push over and she had a heart of a lion. I wish I would of told her all of that before she died. #fuckCancer.
Jacqueline’s career saw a remarkable rise in 2009 when she joined World of Wonder Productions and began serving as the supervising story producer since ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 2. She was promoted to the position of the co-executive producer of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ in 2017, and the flagship title in 2018.
In her time on the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Jacqueline earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and scored a win in both 2018 and 2019. Following her passing, she was posthumously awarded the PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television in 2019. She had a limited social media presence. Therefore, not much is known about her personal life.
However, Jacqueline loved to spend all her free time, exploring new places, and trying various cuisines with her mother.
Jacqueline had a great taste in music and adored Beyonce and Elton John. Here’s a video of her having a great time at an Elton John concert.
Apart from that, she was a self-proclaimed ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Friends,’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ fan.
Jacqueline Wilson Cause of Death: How Did Jacqueline Wilson Die?
Jacqueline passed away on September 11, 2019, shortly after the shooting of Season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wrapped up. RuPaul himself took to Twitter to announce her tragic demise. “I could never express in words her invaluable contribution to the success of #DragRace, and to all the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Love always, my friend,” he wrote, alongside a photo of Jacqueline with an Emmy Award.
Our beloved colleague Jacqueline Wilson has passed away.
I could never express in words her invaluable contribution to the success of #DragRace,
and to all the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Love always, my friend. pic.twitter.com/MmN94krFKL
— RuPaul (@RuPaul) September 11, 2019
Although the cause of her death has been kept under wraps by her family, one of Jacqueline’s long-time friend and co-worker Meesh Mills shared a tribute post in which she revealed that Jacqueline passed away due to lung cancer. Even in the time of pain and suffering, she would go to work, until she couldn’t anymore. Check out the emotional note!
It’s challenging to try to accurately sum up 2019 when I’m still reeling from the death of my dear friend and colleague, Jacqueline Wilson. I had been at JW’s side throughout her battle with lung cancer and it was really hard to see such a wonderful, strong, talented person taken down by disease. I am grateful that I was able to be by her side to support her throughout and for our conversations and time together during her last week of life, in the hospital. I am proud to say, she was never left alone. Bobby Webster also passed in the same time period, which was another shock. Losing people never gets easier. We also have the ongoing saga of the monster of a President and the ever-depressing support he gets from his hate-filled, misguided, narcissistic followers. It’s hard not to feel overwhelmed with bad feelings about 2019, however there were some good things too. I (as well as JW) won a second Emmy for my work on my passion project, RuPaul’s Drag Race. During the year, I completed work on season 11 and started season 12, which I am very excited about. I am grateful for the many years of enjoying Jaqueline's friendship before she passed and for the love and support of all my amazing friends and my chosen family, which is priceless. I survived a very rough patch. I’m too drained to be overly optimistic about 2020, but I am cautiously hoping for something better to come.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 paid a fitting tribute to Jacqueline and her honorable work in the season finale, which aired on May 29, 2020. She was not just a producer who crafted episodes but also a friend and mentor to many queens.
Rest in power, Jacqueline Wilson ❣️🕊 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/SGI48tPCFf
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 30, 2020
Even though Jacqueline may not walk on this earth with us anymore, she would live on in the hearts of her friends, colleagues, and everyone she touched with her kindness and compassion.
