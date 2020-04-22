‘Deadliest Catch‘ is a well-loved and widely followed reality show about crab fishermen in the Bering Sea during the snow crab and Alaskan King crab fishing seasons. There is an element of risk and even death, attached to the profession, which makes the show thrilling.

One of the fishing vessels that has commanded our attention is Cornelia Marie, which was captained by Phil Harris, while his sons Josh and Jake worked as crew hands. However, Phil passed away from a pulmonary embolism in 2010, after an on-camera stroke. Following this, it fell upon Josh and Jake to continue their father’s legacy. Naturally, you might be curious about where they are now. We have got you covered in that regard.

Where is Jake Harris Now?

Jake Harris has struggled with drug addiction for a long time. He admitted to People that he became addicted to drugs in high school after injuring himself in a skating accident. However, he hit the bottle and abused substances uncontrollably after his father’s demise. Josh has spoken about his brother’s struggles as well after Jake left the show in 2012. Before that, he was the skipper of the boat.

Currently, Jake is in prison. He was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Skagit County Corrections in August 2019. He was arrested on two felony charges, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with the intent to manufacture and distribute.

However, the actual altercation had taken place in January, when Harris had a confrontation with a park ranger in Bayview State Park, Washington. Ultimately, it escalated to a police chase, where Harris attempted to flee in his recreational vehicle. After he was stopped, Harris appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When asked, he declined a drug test. However, a police dog found drugs in his vehicle, and further searches revealed Harris’s intention to distribute heroin. Cops also found a stolen shotgun, which was linked to several burglaries in Skagit County in 2018. Harris stated the gun was sold to him, and ultimately the charges for possession of a stolen firearm were dismissed.

As things stand now, Harris will not be out of prison before March 2021, if he serves his full sentence. For a year after his release, he will have to undergo evaluation for drug dependency, and will not be allowed to drink alcohol. Harris also has to get an ignition interlock device installed in his whip for six months.

Where is Josh Harris Now?

Josh has been supportive of his brother’s problems, but he knows that the show must go on. He is the largest individual shareholder in Cornelia Marie. However, Casey McManus, his co-captain, and two other investors also have stakes in the vessel.

Born in Seattle, Harris is now married and the father to two lovely daughters. The reality television personality continues to appear in ‘Deadliest Catch.’ He has also been a part of ‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.’ After Josh took over as the captain, he made several changes to Cornelia Marie, including new electronics. He also remodeled the cabin. You can catch a view from Josh’s office on-board.

Most recently, Josh has witnessed a car accident where a driver nearly missed his house. You can check out his post below.

To conclude, Josh seems to be busy with ‘Deadliest Catch,’ and his family while Jake has time to reflect on his actions and choices, in prison. It remains unknown whether Jake will rejoin ‘Deadliest Catch’ after his prison stint. However, one can hope that he copes with his father’s death better, and it would indeed be nice to see both brothers on board the Cornelia Marie again.

Read More: Deadliest Catch Season 16: All You Need to Know