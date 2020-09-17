Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner hardly knew each other when they said “I Do” during the filming of the first season of ‘Married at First Sight.’ The chances of the relationship going haywire when you say yes to the person you have just met are a little too high. But how does one do things differently if that is precisely the premise of the show? After the couple celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary, they claimed to have hit gold in marrying a complete “stranger.”
Jamie and Doug have faced a fair share of trials and tribulations since the moment they have known each other. Did their bond survive the test of time, or did they decide to walk out of the relationship? Before we get to that, let’s take a look at Jamie and Doug’s love story, which is not only enticing but also inspiring!
Jamie and Doug: Married at First Sight Journey
Since they were married off by experts, the couple had an unconventional start. However, they swore to keep it real throughout their ‘MAFS’ journey and eventually, in their lives off-camera. Jamie did not pretend to fall instantly for Doug or try to normalize the eccentricity of their decision to rush into a marriage. Jamie even had a panic attack in her wedding dress; that is how serious and scared she was. Indeed, the two had come on board with a clear intention to find pure love and fight for it in case they found “the one.”
Have you ever seen a happier bride?!🤦🏼♀️😂 I did *not* want him to touch me or pretend we were some happily married couple just because we were filming a tv show.👰🏼 Most of you guys saw our season of MAFS, but for those who are new here (hi!!!👋🏼) I’ll fill ya in real fast! Basically, I didn’t know anything about my new stranger hubby when I said “I do.” It was the first season of Married At First Sight so there was no real prep or rule book prior to our wedding—but I’m pretty sure a rule was created after our season though: “don’t act like Jamie!”😳🤣 It was just so strange for me! I took getting married at first sight *so seriously* I genuinely wanted true love & a long marriage … but I didn’t have any spark or chemistry with the guy standing at the end of the aisle.🙃 I thought I made the biggest mistake of my life & just made a mockery of marriage.😬 Fast forward to 6.5 years later and we have the most beautiful little fam.🥰 True love comes when you least expect it and in ways you could never imagine if you just keep your mind open to it!🙏💕 #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #marriedlife #husbandandwife #marriedlife #marriedwithchildren #truelove
She openly confessed that she hardly felt any physical attraction for the man standing in front of her. The two stood out from the crowd due to Jamie’s reluctance to develop a physical relationship before feeling an emotional connection. Gradually, Doug won her heart with his easy-going charm and utmost patience. He frequently made her laugh, and before she knew it, the cupid aimed his arrow straight at her! Despite crossing the first hurdle, they did not suddenly become the happily-ever-after couple. Jamie still had communication issues to work through as her husband was a reticent person, and she – an open book!
Are Jamie and Doug Still Married?
Yes! Jamie and Doug have been with each other for six years now, and they are parents to two adorable babies. As much as they treasure the feeling of parenthood, their journey has been anything but easy. They have overcome the most heartbreaking impediment a couple can face: losing their firstborn. Jamie admits to having an opposite coping mechanism than Doug after they lost their son due to miscarriage. While he kept himself occupied to put the pain behind him, she found herself stationed at the couch, continually crying from the hurt it caused her.
Our angel baby Johnathan turns 4 in heaven today.👼🏼💙 After four years you’d think it wouldn’t hurt as much. Time has numbed some of the pain, but anyone who assumes it can go away entirely must not know what it’s like to deliver your lifeless son & hold him in your arms knowing your body failed him and didn’t nurture & protect him to his due date.😢 I’ll never forget meeting my first born baby. When I looked down to see him so tiny in my arms I couldn’t help but notice how bruised & beaten up he looked from an early delivery.😥 As a mommy all you want to do is protect your baby and make sure they’re happy and loved, but I will never get the chance to soothe my sweet Johnathan’s cry by rocking him to sleep at night, or kiss his boo-boos “all better”, or cuddle up to him when he sees a monster under the bed. I’ll never get to be a “normal” mommy for him. The only mommy I can be is one who honors him, remembers him, and continues to *love* him from earth🙏🏻👶🏼💙 There’s such a stigma associated with loss so I won’t ask anyone who feels like I should “be over it” to join me in honoring him. If no one else wants to say Johnathan’s name, look at his photos, or remember him with me that’s ok. But please, let ME say his name, share his photos & keep his memory alive. This is the only way I can be his mommy. His life may have been short, but he existed & I cant just forget him and “move on.”🙏🏻 If you’re among the 1 in 4, the “club” none of us want to be in, I want you to know you’re not alone. Losing your baby – at any stage of pregnancy – is one of the worst pains to have to endure and SO many just don’t understand, but I’m here for you mama.💞 You go ahead & love and honor your baby however you want. Don’t let the judgement of others stop you.💗 I’m sending you ALL MY LOVE, mama.🙏🏻 ***I shared this last year on his birthday & I still feel the exact same way, except this year I have so much more hope that he’s here with us in spirit—he sends so many signs!👼🏼🌈🙏 #1in4 #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #infantloss #awareness #miscarriageawareness #pregnancyandinfantlossawareness #miscarriagesupport #iam1in4 #ihadamiscarriage
The emotional trauma of losing their child at 17 weeks could have shaken their relationship beyond repair. But they firmly held each other’s hands and fought the overwhelming emotions. While they miss their first baby boy, Jonathan, each day, the blessed couple had their “rainbow baby,” daughter Henley Grace, in August 2017. Their determination to extend their family wavered after Jamie had a failed chemical pregnancy in 2018 and suffered another miscarriage after ten weeks of pregnancy, the following year.
👏🏻Best👏🏻Birthday👏🏻 Ever!!!👏🏻I couldn’t ask for better gifts than the sweet little one I’m holding and the two big silly ones next to me!🥰 When I turned 33 I remember wondering if I’d ever get to be a mommy again. When I blew out my candles I wished for a healthy, viable pregnancy!🙏 We’d been trying to get pregnant *and keep the pregnancy* for SO LONG…. I wish I could’ve told myself that by September I’d be at the fertility doctor’s finding out I’m PREGNANT, by Christmas I’d know IT’S A BOY, and by my next birthday I’d be holding him in my arms…with his baby vomit on my chest – see the last pic!🤱🏻🤣🙏 Life is good!💗 34, I’m ready for you!🥂🎉 P.S. Doug surprised me with THE MOST THOUGHTFUL gifts for my bday! And they came in the TINIEST little box. Link in my bio to see my bday & the gifts I got from my hubby. Hint: One hangs out and the other I can’t hold but I can see! Any guesses?? 💙
However, the couple did not let the devastating losses crack their relationship. Doug cried tears of joy when she got pregnant with a baby boy in September 2019. They welcomed Hayes Douglas in a home birth on May 13, 2020. The ‘MAFS’ alums have shared all their griefs and joys in the spin-off series ‘Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.’ Although the couple had an unconventional start, they swore to keep it real throughout their MAFS’ journey and eventually, in their lives.
