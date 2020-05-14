The debut season of ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is packed with addictive drama and phenomenal performances, courtesy of the musically talented contestants with interesting personalities. It kept the audiences hooked to their screens by recreating the essence of its predecessor. And Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes have been labeled as the most controversial couple on the show.
These two are to be thanked for providing most of the drama throughout the season, but that doesn’t mean the audience doesn’t like the pair. The couple has hordes of loyal fans who must be wondering: Are Jamie and Trevor still together? Where are they now? Well, we have got you covered. Keep reading!
Jamie and Trevor Listen to Your Heart Journey
Jamie and Trevor’s relationship had a shaky start as Jamie was stuck in a love triangle between Ryan and Trevor. Jamie began flirting with Ryan Neal, the moment he entered the Hummingbird Nest Ranch. But after Trevor’s entry, Jamie wasn’t so sure about Ryan. So our confused country-queen decided to test her bonding with both the lads. She went on a date with Ryan at the Capitol Records, where they even kissed, but Jamie couldn’t feel a strong connection with him. Later, while hanging out in the hot-tub with Trevor, Jamie felt a spark between her and the ocean-eyed boy, and the two shared a passionate kiss. The verdict was out: Trevor won! She picked him over our bespectacled chocolate boy, and their story began.
View this post on Instagram
Putting myself out there on stage has always been scary for me 😳 but the support I’ve been receiving from you all has meant EVERYTHING to me!! 💕 along with the support I got from these killer musicians! i’m getting back up on that stage tonight, so make sure to tune in to a new ep of @listentoyourheartabc at 8/7c, can’t wait!!! #ListenToYourHeart #BachelorNation
They had only been on their first date at a beach when Natascha arrived in the house, guns-a-blazing and straightaway accuses Trevor of cheating on his ex, who happens to be Nat’s close friend. This didn’t sit well with Jamie, who made it very clear to Trevor that she is scared of having her heart broken again after being cheated on by all of her exes. Trevor sits down with Nat and admits to cheating “emotionally” and not “physically,” like it even means something. He explains it to Jamie, who buys it and the two kiss and makeup.
Before we proceed further, know that Trevor is the same guy Katy Perry flirted with on American Idol. Also, he has a long history of cheating that has been exposed by many women on social media. The couple’s relationship progressed without further hindrances, and they kept giving one powerful performance after another. Jamie even confessed her feelings for Trevor on a date at an ice-skating arena. Luckily for her, Trevor admitted to falling in love with her too.
Are Jamie and Trevor Still Together?
Well, the two are sending out mixed signals concerning their relationship on their respective social media profiles. Here’s a picture of Trevor and Jamie that he posted on his account. In the caption, he shared that he is proud of Jamie for overcoming stage fright and gaining the confidence to rock the stage.
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t be more proud of you Jamie. Fear does not make you weak. Fear is good. Everyone has fear, but not everyone has the courage to stand up and face that fear. You got up there and you gave it all you had. You belong on a stage. Honored to stand up there next to you. #listentoyourheart #bachelornation
This is the only candid picture of the couple on Trevor’s profile. I don’t think it implicates anything more than two friends chilling out and having fun.
Trevor shared another picture wherein he thanks the fans for all the love and support, but he did write how proud he is of their journey on the show.
View this post on Instagram
We made it to the Finale!!!! I can’t thank you all enough for the overwhelming amount of love and support from you guys that are watching and cheering us on. Look at us @jamiegabriellemusic , we were just a couple of hot tub kids now on our way to the finale in your home town, music city! Couldn’t be more proud of us.
Jamie posted a similar one on her account but with absolutely no mention of Trevor. Check it out!
However, she did post a memory on Instagram, stating how their ice-skating date was one of those “movie magic moments” that she will cherish forever. Um, okay.
View this post on Instagram
If you know me you know that I wear my heart on my sleeve and I am a HUGE hopeless romantic 🥰. I grew up watching romance movies and dreaming about grand gestures and out of this world dates. I’ve come to learn that you don’t need fireworks or a five star restaurant dinner to have those “movie magic moments." However, this date was one of those moments…and a night I’ll never forget ✨I hope you guys can feel the magic too tomorrow night! Tune in to The Bachelor Presents: #ListenToYourHeart, tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! #BachelorNation
If you still have doubts, we’re sorry to break it to you that all signs point to the couple not being together anymore. Jamie is back in her hometown, Nashville, Tenessee and is super busy promoting the release of her debut single ‘Go to Your Head.’
Meanwhile, Trevor is in California, where he is building a camper with his homies.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been my dream to build my own camper. There’s always been something so appealing about having a little mobile house so I can hit the road with my pup and go wherever our hearts desire. It’s not completed but I’m proud of the progress so far. Thanks to all of my homies that have helped along the way. Yesterday I took this little slice of heaven on wheels out to Malibu and practiced some social distancing with a view. Who’s coming with me on the next adventure? #camper #vanlife
When he is not doing that, he likes to spend his time with the love of his life, his dog Koda.
View this post on Instagram
The bond between a man and his dog is something truly special. This little fur ball keeps teaching me so much about life. Just like me, she’s far from perfect. She disrespects my couch on a regular basis and has no idea what personal space is. But she has the biggest heart I’ve ever seen. Love you to death bubba
Read More: Are Julia and Sheridan Still Together?