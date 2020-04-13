‘The Bachelor’ recently spawned another spin-off titled, ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’ It is a dating reality series consisting of a significant music element. One of the contestants on the show is Jamie Gabrielle. Keep reading, in case you want to know more about her.

Jamie Gabrielle: Where is She From?

Jamie has been born and brought up in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee.

Jamie Gabrielle: Age and Profession

The 21-year-old singer and songwriter always knew in her gut that her real interest lies in the musical scene. As she was born in the city of music, which is home to some of the most famous music venues like the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman auditorium, Jamie developed a great taste in music.

When Jamie thought she was ready for the world, she left her higher education in liberal arts and sciences and enrolled herself in the Berklee College of Music. After learning contemporary music from the esteemed institution, Jamie feels she is ready to conquer the musical world with her six-string guitar. You can also find her performing at local clubs and restaurants like Nash House Southern Spoon & Saloon.

Although Jamie doesn’t have any singles to her name, she often uploads her originals and covers on her social media platform.

Jamie is a typical county girl and is not shy to flaunt it.

She is a nature lover who also loves to travel and explore the history of any place.

She loves to party with her friends. Jamie can’t live without margaritas and hates being ghosted.

Jamie Gabrielle Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

The high-spirited girl next door is probably the youngest contestant on the show. Jamie’s personality is as unique as her singing talent. Jamie is a hopeless romantic and wishes for a man to serenade her. She has already been on 100 dates but is still waiting to find the one who can listen to the voice in her heart. With her bubbly personality, sense of style, and melodious voice, we feel Jamie has got what it takes to reach the final round.

