Jas Waters, best known for working on ‘This Is Us’ passed away at the age of 39. At this moment, her cause of death remains unknown. However, the writers of the NBC show confirmed Jas’ death by releasing a heartfelt statement, which reads “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

The creator, Dan Fogelman, added a statement of his own, saying the news took his breath away. He exalted Jas’ brilliance and ability to tell tales. Needless to say, she’s left an indelible mark and her co-workers are mourning her demise.

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

Rain Management, the group that represents Waters explained that she died within the last week. They also put up an official statement that reads, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas.”

Apart from ‘This is Us,’ Waters has also worked on ‘Kidding,’ ‘Hood Adjacent With James Davis’, and ‘The Breaks‘. She’s also been involved in ‘What Men Want,’ the 2019 movie starring Taraji P. Henson. Before making a name for herself as a screenwriter, Jas ran her own entertainment website besides working as a columnist for Vibe magazine. Jas was also part of ‘The Gossip Game,’ a VH1 reality series focused on bloggers and other media figures who cover the music industry. On the show, Waters went under the name JasFly.

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Waters grew up in a retirement home living with her grandparents, which made her aware of a grounded reality. She always brought this perspective into her writings, be it as an entertainment journalist or a screenwriter. Following the news of Jas’ death, celebrities have flocked to social media to express their sorrow. Mandy Moore sent love and light to Waters’ family and loved ones.

Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones. 💓💓💓💓 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 10, 2020

Issa Rae of ‘Insecure‘ noted that “She was so generous, beautiful and REAL,” saying, “I’ll miss you, girl.”

I‘ll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I’ll miss you, girl. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 10, 2020

It is evident that Jas has left a mark on people with her talent and personality despite her tragically short time on earth. Since the news of her death is much too recent, not a lot is known about the circumstances. However, we should respect the desire for privacy that Jas’ family and loved ones might have during these trying times. [Cover Picture Courtesy: Jas Waters/Twitter]

