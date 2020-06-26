The mystery of the unknown underwater has become a source of extreme fear, thanks in part to Hollywood productions that have presented compellingly bone-chilling horror stories revolving around this. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this horror trend was started by Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 movie ‘Jaws.’ The film became incredibly successful and is considered to be the first “summer blockbuster.” Moreover, it led to the inception of the Hollywood blockbuster model focusing on simple, high-concept premises filled with action and adventure, and heavily marketed.

‘Jaws’ is based on the 1974 novel of the same name by Peter Benchley. It revolves around a great white stark that begins to terrorize an idyllic island called Amity. To counter the threat, a marine biologist, a fisherman and a police chief ought to spring into action.

‘Jaws’ was the first major movie to be filmed on the ocean, resulting in several troubles caused during production. Yet, the film managed to gross $470.7 million, making it the highest-grossing film till ‘Star Wars‘ was released. It was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2001.

Jaws Filming Locations

Several viewers might have wondered where ‘Jaws’ has been filmed. The 1975 movie is mostly set on a quiet, island community and resort town known as Amity Island. The idea was to show how the terror of a monster like the great white shark could destroy a relatively small business. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the movie was shot. What seaside destination was used to portray Amity Island?

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Most of the filming for ‘Jaws’ was carried out on Martha’s Vineyard: an island which is located in Massachusetts, south of Cape Cod. The opening shot of the film, for instance, was filmed in South Beach in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

”Jaws“ turns 45 years today!!🦈 This true classic brought me to Martha‘s Vineyard some years ago. The island south of Cape Cod served as the real set of Amity Island. 🎬 #jaws45 pic.twitter.com/5rmF0rHYYS — Andrea David (@filmtourismus) June 20, 2020

Next, the house used to depict Cheif Brody’s house is located on 265 East Chop Drive in Vineyard Haven. Scenes set in Amity Polic Department, on the other hand, were filmed on South Water Street & Davis Lane in Edgartown. South Water Street is also where the reel locations, Keisel’s Bicycle Garage, Amity Hardware, and Amity Garage were filmed.

Hard to believe, but forty-four years ago this was the location of Chief Brody’s house in Jaws. pic.twitter.com/wx3sCzqbvI — Pazuzu’s Petals. (@Decervelage) November 3, 2018

Additionally, the place used to film Amity Town Hall is located on 70 Main Street. The place where Mayor, Hooper, and Brody argue about keeping the beaches open is actually located on 35 Aquinnah Circle in Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Martha’s Vineyard today – the filming location of Jaws. Here’s the Amity Town Hall! pic.twitter.com/CE9HigctjY — Peter Naldrett (@PeterNaldrett) October 31, 2019

The attack on Alex Kitner was filmed on Joseph Sylvia State Beach. Filming was also undertaken on the American Legion Memorial Bridge which is also known as Jaws bridge because of the movie. Scenes set in Quint’s Shop were filmed on Menemsha Inn Road. Moving on, scenes set on the sea were filmed over 155 days between Oak Bluffs and East Chop.

Other Locations

Martha’s Vineyard was not the only place where filming was carried out. The scene involving Hooper seeing the fisherman’s head was filmed in Los Angeles in the swimming pool of the movie’s editor in Verna Fields. Apart from that, some filming was also carried out in Australia, mostly to film actual white sharks. Here, filming was carried out in the Spencer Gulf and Far West Coast in South Australia.

Read More: Best Shark Movies