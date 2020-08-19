Netflix’s newest reality series, ‘DeMarcus Family Rules’ is one that they themselves classify as “goofy.” Revolving around Rascal Flatts bassist, Jay DeMarcus, and his beauty queen wife, Allison DeMarcus, the series follows the ups and downs of their marriage and family life as they try to schedule their time around their kids, their careers, and their romantic relationship. The show predominantly sees the couple putting their personality on the front lines and Jay bringing out his comedic chops. It had us invested in them from the get-go, after all, what better way to start a reality series than by some jokes in a therapist’s office.
Jay and Allison DeMarcus’s Journey
The Ohio-born musician used to be the co-founder of a contemporary Christian music group called East to West in the 90s, but when it disbanded in 1997, he went on to become a producer. Eventually, though, he returned to performing and formed another band, Rascal Flatts, through which he found his now-wife. Born Allison Alderson, Allison DeMarcus (Miss Tennessee Teen USA 1994, Miss Tennessee 1999, and Miss Tennessee USA 2002), met Jay for the first time when she got the opportunity to act in a video for his band’s song titled “These Days” in 2002. Fast forward a little while, and the couple is promising each other a forever and tying the knot on May 15, 2004.
View this post on Instagram
16 years ago today, I married the love of my life. A LOT of life and two beautiful babies later, I love her even more: differently, but deeper. So many things lately have caused me to reflect on what means the most to me in this life. I am grateful every day for this wonderful woman and that fact that she loves ALL of me-even my imperfections… OF COURSE not that there are any-I mean ya know, if there WERE… It’s not always easy, but I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to do life with!! #anniversary #marriage #may15
In December of 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, Madeline, and two years later, in July 2012, they welcomed Dylan. In the series, they mentioned how different their parenting styles and personalities are, which, we’ll be honest, was completely evident. While Allison is strict, rigid, and likes to have a set of rules in place, Jay is the exact opposite and believes in spontaneity. As time went on in the series, these personality traits were probably their biggest struggle. Jay just wanted his wife to relax and have some fun, but she wanted to be in control of everything. She believed that if she planned and was always organized, nothing could ever go wrong. In the end, though, after some bickering, the couple was able to meet in the middle and have some fun.
Another major aspect of their relationship was how Jay wanted to have another child but Allison didn’t. It was mostly wrapped around innuendos and jokes, but Jay was extremely serious. So much so, that he even had a conversation about it with Madeline and Dylan. However, Allison knew that with his line of work and their age, they wouldn’t be able to take care of another kid. Therefore, she asked him to help around the house and with their kids for some time to make him see the amount of work that would be required. He saw it, he wasn’t happy about it, and he gave up. And now, Jay and Allison DeMarcus are a happy couple, proud to be the parents of two growing kids.
Where Are Jay and Allison DeMarcus Now?
Because of their different styles and different personalities, combined with the fact that they go to see a therapist, an important question that is on everyone’s mind right now is whether or not they are still together. And, let us assure you, they are. Jay and Allison DeMarcus are still blissfully married and probably more in love than ever before. They don’t like to boast about their relationship on social media, but from the way they sometimes looked at each other on the show and the way they post about their family, we do not doubt that they are right for each other in every sense.
We’ve heard opposites attract, we’ve seen them in fictional movies, and we’ve read about them a million times in novels, but Jay and Allison are a real-life proof that they work. Each relationship has its struggles, but because theirs is filled with trust and compassion, they are able to talk to each other honestly, making their bond stronger and stronger with each passing day. Its because they create a perfect balance in each other’s lives that they work.
As for their careers, well, Jay and Allison are still doing what they do best. Jay and his band, Rascal Flatts, just recently released an EP entitled “How They Remember You,” and Allison is still working as the founder and director of Miss Volunteer America Pageant. It’s something that she started in Tennessee, but now, slowly yet surely, it is spreading its wings and expanding to other states as well.
View this post on Instagram
So much fun to finish these up during quarantine… Hope you guys enjoy this, we sure loved making it for you, link is in my bio!! Do you have a favorite yet?? Let me know in the comments!! #Repost @rascalflatts with @get_repost ・・・ Hey Flattheads! Our new EP ‘How They Remember You' is available right now! We’ve spent 2 decades putting out music and these songs really represent our joy in making music together as a band. Give it a listen by clicking on the link in our bio. #HowTheyRememberYou
View this post on Instagram
This week, the City of Jackson and MANY generous friends helped me launch the @missvolunteeramericapag Miss Volunteer America is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities. I hope you’ll join us for the ride!
Read More: Where Is Allison DeMarcus’s Mother Now?