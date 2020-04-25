‘My 600-lb Life‘ is an amazing and inspiring series that showcases how most people have been able to go from morbidly obese to the point of health scares to fit and healthy. The show was originally supposed to be a five-part miniseries, but due to its popularity, more and more episodes were filmed. Each episode of the series is dedicated to one particular individual and their weight-loss journey in Dr. Now’s program in Houston, Texas. While some come out of it as success stories, some struggle with the lifestyle change.

Who is Jeanne Covey and What’s Her Story?

Jeanne, the then 39-year-old, from Big Sandy, Texas, was the subject of season 7 episode 11 of ‘My 600-lb Life.’ She was at her peak weight of 702 lbs when she met Dr. Now for the first time and began her year-long weight loss journey.

Like most of the people who appear on the show, Jeanne has a horrible past that led her to find happiness in food, which unfortunately turned into an addiction. According to Jeanne’s mother, Barbara, Jeanne was just five years old when she began stealing and eating unhealthy snacks from her abusive grandmother, as a form of revenge. A year after that, Jeanne was molested by her mother’s then-boyfriend, and food became her only source of comfort and happiness.

Living in an unhygienic home with her nine dogs along with her mother and father- the latter of whom struggled with severe mental illness – Jeanne decided that it was high time that she did something to shed her weight and gain back control of her own life.

Where Is Jeanne Cover Now?

After a rocky start in the program and struggling with her new diet plans, just as Jeanne began making some progress in her weight loss journey, things started taking a turn for the worst. Her mother, Barbara, fell ill and has to undergo a surgery of her own.

While she was recovering, Jeanne realized that it had been an unusually long time since she had heard from her father, so the Covey’s contact the authorities for a wellness check. Unfortunately, what it revealed is that Jeanne’s father passed away in his bed at home.

The combination of all this becomes too much, and Jeanne decides to leave the program in just six months. Her final weight was 670 lbs, 32 less than when she began. During her episode, she said, “I talked to my mom, and we both decided we’re not going back to Houston. With my dad gone, we can’t leave the dogs alone, and I can’t go by myself. So I’m just not in a place to do Dr. Now’s program. I know I have to lose weight, and I don’t have a lot of time if I don’t, but I don’t know what to do about it right now.”

Even though she is not very active on social media, from her recent posts, it does look like she might have continued to lose weight on her own. We even found her Twitter account, but it has been more than nine years since she has posted anything on there.

Jeanne also became the fifth ‘My 600-lb Life’ subject to sue the production company, Megalomedia, that is responsible for the show. Just like all the other, she claims that the company did not come through with their promises to pay the medical expenses. She even added that they forced her and her mother to continue filming for the show when they didn’t want to.

We do hope that everything works out for Jeanne. And if all the allegations against the production company are true, we hope they pay up for all the troubles that they have caused.

Read More: Where Is James King From My 600-lb Life Now?