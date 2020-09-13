Jenna Johnson is an American dancer and choreographer who shot to fame when she appeared on season 10 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ She had been a troupe member for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for five seasons until she got promoted to a pro dancer in Season 23 and was paired with actor Jake T. Austin. They were the first couple to be eliminated that season. However, Jenna returned as a pro dancer in Season 26, and she ended up winning the first place that season. If you’re curious to know more about the personal and professional life of DWTS veteran Jenna Johnson, here’s everything we know about her!

Jenna Johnson: Age and Nationality

Jenna’s exact birthdate is not known, but she was born in 1995, making her 25-years-old in 2020. She grew up in Provo, Utah, in a close-knit family. Jenna is the fifth of six children, and two of her older sisters are professional dancers as well. Since she was a kindergartener, Jenna has been dancing, and she has apparently known ‘DWTS’ pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold since grade school (they attended the same dance studio and had playdates after). Jenna trained at the famous Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem. According to Jenna’s mother, she was always a performer, a big drama queen, ever since she was little. Jenna has been devoted to dance from a very young age, which shows in her sublime skills.

Jenna loves cooking shows, and anytime she gets upset, she likes to watch a food show to get herself into a zen state. She is terrified of rollercoasters and, as a kid, also used to be quite afraid of the night. So much so that she used to sleep on her sister’s bed till her senior year in high school. Jenna likes to go by Jen, and she has a weirdly endearing OCD where she only sets alarms for times ending in even numbers and puts on exactly eight swipes of deodorant every morning. Jenna is obsessed with guacamole and Q-tips, and she likes to describe herself as an “organized slob,” meaning that her room will be a messy disaster, but she knows where everything is.

Jenna Johnson’s Husband

Although we are not aware of Jenna’s past relationships, we know for a fact that she is married to another ‘DWTS’ pro dancer – Ukrainian-American performer, Val Chmerkovskiy. They had been dating on and off since 2015, but they made things official in November 2017, when they shared a kiss on-screen on DWTS during the Season 25 finale. They announced their engagement on June 14, 2018, Val having proposed to her in Venice, Italy. They got married in April 2019. The dancing couple is madly in love and is all set to join ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 29.

Jenna Johnson’s Dancing Partners and Performances

Time and again, Jenna has been appreciated, by judges and viewers alike, for her crazy good dancing skills and incredible choreography talent. She is a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion, U.S. National Youth 10 Dance Champion, as well as a three-time National Contemporary Winner. In 2012, Jenna represented the United States at World Latin Dance Champions. Her specialty is Latin Ballroom, though she is equally great at other contemporary dance forms.

On ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 10, Jenna made it to the top 8 before getting eliminated, and she returned a couple of years later to the ‘SYTYCD’ stage as a mentor and choreographer for ‘So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.’ Jenna has danced on the ‘DWTS’ stage for ten seasons – four of them as a pro dancer. In season 23, Jenna and her partner Jake Austin were the first pair to get eliminated though they did perform well. She sat out the next season and was part of the troupe again for season 25.

Jenna returned as a pro in the next season, and along with her partner, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, she won season 26. In season 27, Jenna was paired with reality television star Joe Amabile, and they made it to semi-finals, finishing the season in fifth place. For season 28, she teamed up with ‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown, and they placed eighth in the competition. Will this be the year Jenna tastes victory again and wins the Mirrorball trophy for the second time? We’ll have to wait and see.

Read More: Best Dance Movies on Netflix