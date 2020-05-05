Jerry Seinfeld Net Worth 2020

Jerome Allen Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. The well-known TV star is most famous for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in ‘Seinfeld,’ a sitcom that he created with Larry David. Seinfeld attended the State University of New York but transferred to Queens College, City University of New York, in his second year from where he graduated with a degree in communications and theater. After his brief stints in college productions, he developed an interest in being an entertainer, and therefore, began his career in the field. Want to know his career trajectory and net worth? Keep on reading!

How Did Jerry Seinfeld Earn His Money?

After graduating from college іn 1976, Jerry Ѕеіnfеld mаdе hіѕ ѕtаnd-uр соmеdу dеbut аt аn ореn mіс іn а Nеw Yоrk Cіtу соmеdу сlub “Саtсh а Rіѕіng Ѕtаr,” which lеd hіm tо арреаr оn Rоdnеу Dаngеrfіеld НВО ѕресіаl.

In 1980, he got a small recurring role on the sitcom ‘Benson,’ following which he made an appearance on shows like ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ and ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ where he became a frequent and familiar face. This led to national exposure and success for Jerry, and in 1987, his first one-hour stand-up special called Stand-Up Confidential aired live on HBO.

In 1989, Jerry teamed up Larry David to create the NBC sitcom ‘Seinfeld’ (originally titled ‘The Seinfeld Chronicles’), which aired 180 episodes over nine seasons and made him an international sensation. Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, ‘Seinfeld‘ has generated over $4 billion in revenue to date. It is reported that Jerry earned a total of just under $60 million in salary for his role on the show.

After the show ended, Jerry returned to New York and to stand-up comedy. In 1998, he went on tour with a comedy special titled I’m Telling You for the Last Time, which led to a 2002 documentary on him by the name of ‘Comedian.’ Jerry hasn’t stopped doing stand-up comedy since. In fact, his new special 23 Hours to Kill premiers on Netflix on May 5, 2020.

Apart from being a comedian, Jerry is also an author. In 1993, he wrote and published Seinlanguage, which is a best seller and basically an adaptation of his stand-up material. He wrote a children’s book called Halloween, which was published in 2002. The foreword to the Peanut Butter & Co. Cookbook is also written by him.

In 2012, Jerry started a web series titled ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, ‘ which is exactly what the title suggests. In each episode, Jerry would pick up a different comedian and take them to have a coffee and conversation. In 2017, he signed a deal with Netflix, which stated that the episodes of the series would exclusively stream on the platform, in addition to a new twenty-four episode season.

Jerry can also be seen in several other movies and TV shows. Some of his movies include ‘Carol Leifer: Gaudy, Bawdy & Blue’ (1992), ‘The Thing About My Folks’ (2005), and ‘Bee Movie (2007). His television appearances, on the other hand, include ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ ’30 Rock,’ ‘Dilbert,’ and ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return’ amongst many others.

Jerry Seinfeld Net Worth 2020

With a career spanning over four decades, and still active today, Jerry is one of the most hardworking comedians out there. He owns a total of around 150 vehicles, an oceanfront estate in East Hampton, New York, a townhouse in New York City, a lake home in Vermont, a warehouse in at the Santa Monica airport, and an estate in Telluride, Colorado, the latter of which Jerry is trying to sell.

Therefore, after combining all his assets and his earnings from his acting, writing and producing credits, Jerry Seinfeld’s estimated net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be close to $1 billion, making him the richest comedian in the world.

