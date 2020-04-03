‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 3 revolves around the drama surrounding Mike Sorrentino’s return from prison. Snooki invites her psychic friend to the house, and the housemates throw Mike, a reunion party. JWoww’s co-parenting struggle only seems to multiply, while Angelina and Chris’ relationship suffers a minor speed-bump, but JWoww comes to the rescue.

With The Situation’s reunion with his best pals, season 3 is serving us the trademark drama and shenanigans of the housemates, which we have all grown to love. In the latest episode, BDS enters the building. To celebrate his return, the crew surprises Mike by making a compilation of all the funny, heartfelt, and dramatic moments on the show. Vinny calls it “The Shorefather.” They gather in the backyard with popcorn and candies and watch the film. Also, it’s so crazy to see how much Mike has changed for the better. Of course, the crew gets emotional. After all, not everyone gets friends like family. Now you must be wondering: What happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 20? Well, we have got you covered. Keep reading!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 20 will release on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 20 by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Prenups and Misdemeanors.’

Remember when JWoww’s on-and-off boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got handsy with Angelina when JWoww passed out at a club? And how it led to their break up? Well, the upcoming episode might feature an awkward meet-up between Angelina and Zack. So get ready for some not-so-comfortable conversations. Also, we might see the guys engaging in some GTL – Gym, Tan, and Laundry.

Meanwhile, we can expect the girls to solve the mystery of a dead bunny. Yep, straight from a crime thriller! Angelina might confess to JWoww that they have buried a bunny in the backyard. Fearing it might be illegal, we can expect JWoww to join Snooki and Angelina to dig the body out. There can be a lot of screams, gasps, and panic-running, as the three women carry out the task. Elsewhere, as Angelina is gearing up for her wedding to Chris, she might require a prenup lawyer. She is soon going to enter a significant and life-changing phase of her life, and therefore, she can’t be too careful.

In case you remember, Snooki has announced her departure from the show to spend more time with her kids. Therefore, the next few episodes are special, as they probably mark the final time we get to see her on the show.

Check out the promo below!

See you guys next Jerzday for a new #JSFamilyVacation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6efFvJ94n — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 3, 2020

