‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 3 is packed with a high-dose of entertainment, which doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. In the latest episode, titled ‘Prenups and Misdemeanors,’ awkwardness ensues when JWoww’s on-and-off boyfriend Zack Carpinello AKA 24 returns to the building, much to Angelina’s annoyance. Well, that’s pretty obvious as the two have a history. If you remember, Zack overstepped his boundaries when he heavily flirted with Angelina, while JWoww was passed out at a club.

Elsewhere, JWoww needs her friend’s approval and gets nervous about Mike’s first meet-up with Zack. Also, the mini meatballs make their confessional debut. Deena plans a bachelorette trip for Angelina, and the girls convey it to her in a dramatic reveal. In case you are anxious to know what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 21, Read on.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 21 will release on April 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 21 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 21, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will revolve around Angelina’s bachelorette party in New Orleans. We can expect an exaggerated flow of emotions after Angelina and Jenni’s nasty fight. Overwhelmed with emotions, Angelina might snap and express her resentment over Jenni’s behavior. On the other hand, Snooki and Deena can get skeptical about the success of their 2-day trip, fearing Jenni might drop out of the plan. To prevent that from happening, we can expect Deena to try and convince Jenni to not bail out on the trip.

She might even ask Jenni to give Angelina a surprise by tagging along with Deena. It’s understandable as the two ladies have a first-hand experience of wedding anxiety and planning stress. And we all know that after a lot of back and forth, the girl gang will band together and head to New Orleans to have an unforgettable time. And in the absence of the ladies, the men may plan a weekend in Las Vegas. I mean, are you expecting them to sit at the Shorehouse munching on burgers and flaming Cheetos? Nah! After all, why should the J-girls have all the fun?

With just a few episodes left before the season ends, the anticipation for the Angelina and Chris’ wedding is getting intense with each passing day. We can’t wait to witness all the mayhem that ensues after Deena’s not-so-subtle bridesmaid speech. As the most dramatic highlight of the season is almost upon us, expect shed-loads of drama, comprising emotions of rage, disappointment, embarrassment, regret, and grief. Get your popcorn ready!

Check out the promo below!

Next time, Girls' Weekend and Boys' Weekend is ON! …or is it? 😬 See you Jerzday for a new #JSFamilyVacation! pic.twitter.com/ZhHSef6bKc — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 10, 2020

Read More: 10 Best Reality Shows of All Time