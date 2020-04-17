When it comes to drama, ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ has been delivering it with style since its series premiere. Season 3 continues to showcase the hilarious, outrageous, emotional and heart-warming moments that transpire in the life of the ‘Jersey Shore’ housemates. In the latest episode, JWoww finally watches the infamous episode starring Zack and Angelina, from the party at Sin City. She then sits with Snooki and Deena and shares her thoughts on the whole incident.

JWoww skips Angelina’s bridal shower. Deena meets up with JWoww and convinces her to attend Angelina’s bachelorette party as she has been ditched by her best friend and maid-of-honor, Jeanine. Angelina and Vinny go out for lunch, where Vinny calls Angelina out on her hypocrisy over an issue with Chris. In case you want to know what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 21, Read on.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 21 will release on April 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 22 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 22, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Crash the Bachelorette.’

The title itself suggests that some people are going to crash Angelina’s bachelorette party at New Orleans. But who? Well, after watching the previous episode, we are confident that Jenni might tag along with Deena to surprise Angelina and to mend their broken relationship. Also, there can be a drastic change in the weekend plan of the boys, as Pauly might suggest that crashing Angelina’s bachelorette party would be more fun than heading to Vegas. And as soon as all the boys agree, they might leave for NOLA.

Angelina might still be upset with Jenni for not turning up at her bridal shower. Therefore, to evade the embarrassment, she has asked her friend Hannah to replace Jenni as one of her bridesmaids. So, we can expect a lot of fireworks at her party after Jenni makes an entry, unbeknownst to Angelina, and realizes she has been replaced. They might get into a heated argument, causing Angelina to lose her mind and demand some alone time from all the drama.

Honestly, we can’t blame her entirely for all the mess. After the nasty incident with Zack, it is difficult for the two ladies to let bygones be bygones, even for the sake of Angelina’s wedding. They still have unresolved issues, and unless those get resolved, such mini arguments might erupt from time to time. Only Deena, the voice of reason, can save this ship from drowning.

Check out the promo below!

NOLA is about to be 🔥 See you next Jerzday for a new episode, fam! pic.twitter.com/kuPv9S7A0a — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 17, 2020

