As ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 gears up for an explosive finale, we are witnessing a drastic change in the relationship dynamics and priorities of the housemates. In the latest episode, the “MVPs” – Mike, Vinny, and Pauly surprise the girls by crashing Angelina’s bachelorette party in New Orleans. During their day out, the girls talk about how Vinny’s irresponsible actions have upset Jenni. When they get back to the hotel, everyone confronts Vinny, suggesting him to apologize to Jenni and mend things with her.

After having a ghost tour session, the gang reaches Tropical Isle, where Pauly enjoys the famous hand-grenade. Deena feels sick after drinking too much, and Mike’s alter ego ‘The Designation’ makes sure she gets to her room safely. Ron reunites with the crew, and he and Mike have a heart-to-heart. Want to know what happens in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 24? Keep reading!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 24 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 24 will release on May 7, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 24 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 24, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 24 Spoilers

Gear yourself up with popcorn and wine for the next episode, as it’s happening! Jenni and Pauly are finally going to hook up! Again! If you’ve been following the gang since their ‘Jersey Shore’ days, you must know about Pauly D and Jenni’s controversial hookup during ‘Jersey Shore’ season 1, back in 2009. The relationship never took flight, but we know about Pauly’s affection towards Jenni. He is not even shy to admit he likes her. So at Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party in New Orleans, the two housemates are going to get down to business, much to everyone’s excitement.

Well, the housemates have come well-prepared to witness some drama during Angelina’s bachelorette, or as the guys call it – “rachelorette.” But we are sure that no one would have thought about Pauly and Jenni getting together. If you are wondering whether things will get official, let us simplify it for you. At the time of the incident, JWoww was upset about 24’s inappropriate conduct and found solace in her longtime pal, Pauly.

But as the show is filmed months before it airs on MTV, we know for a fact that JWoww and Zack are back together. Yeah, yeah, we feel for Pauly too. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Vinny might showcase his stripper skills as a wedding gift to Angelina. If it happens, we wonder how Chris might feel about it. Check out the promo below!

IT'S! HAPPENING! SEE YOU NEXT JERZDAY I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EccLcIc7iF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 1, 2020

