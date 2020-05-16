‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 has been a bittersweet journey for the housemates. So far, we have seen Mike Sorrentino reuniting with the gang after getting released from prison. Angelina and Jenni have an explosive fight revolving around Zack, but they’re on better terms now. Jenni and Pauly D break everyone’s heart by not getting down to business when they clearly share the same feelings. Ron is still keeping a low profile after all the pain he has endured in the legal battle with his ex Jen Harley.

In the latest episode, Jenni and Pauly give each other awkward smiles after the exciting night. Angelina assures Jenni that she will make up for replacing her as the bridesmaid. Vinny takes the help of his family to plan a surprise dance performance for Angie’s wedding. Mike and Lauren vacate their old apartment and move to their new house, while Angelina and Chris take a tour of their wedding venue. The upcoming episode will showcase the most anticipated event of the season – the Angie-Chris Wedding. Read on to know what can happen in ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 26!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 26 Release Date

Unfortunately, there is going to be no new episode next week. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 26 will release on May 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 26 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 26, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 26 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Rewriting History.’

It’s happening, you guys! The next episode will finally feature the moment we have all been waiting for – Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s grand wedding! With a wedding taking place, we can expect a lot of positive emotions, smiles, laughter, and some overwhelmingly sweet toasts from the bride and groom’s friends. Who are we kidding?! You know that won’t happen, right? The most special day of Angelina’s life might certainly take a shocking turn when the host will ask her bridesmaids to raise a toast to their friend.

Drunk and dumbfounded, Snooki, Deena, and JWoww might end up blurting some nasty stuff like “Angie is the trash to our bag, the vomit to our hangover, the dump to our island, the Rob to our Kardashian,” etc. Of course, they will get booed by the wedding guests for treating Angelina as a joke. This might cause Angelina to have a breakdown, and she might ask the filming crew to pack up and leave. The girls might be upset with Angelina for some reason, and I don’t think things will settle down anytime soon. I mean, saying such disrespectful things about someone on their wedding day, is so not cool and definitely not funny. So expect a lot of friction, tears, heartbreak, and f-bombs in the upcoming episode of your favorite show.

Buckle up, b*tches! When we return in 2 weeks, the dramer is just getting started #JSFamilyVacation… 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEtl1UAs3j — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 15, 2020

