With the third season of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ the makers have upped the ante by showcasing how complex the relationship dynamics between the housemates can get. The season has seen several fights, some nastier than others. But in the latest episode, titled, ‘You Had Me At Um, Hello!’ the show takes it down a notch by featuring Angelina and Chris’ wedding rehearsal. Jenni complains of being hexed by Angie’s grandma, who, by the way, is a “white witch of God.” Jenni believes things are getting awkward between her and Pauly because of the constant teasing by their friends, but Snooki and Deena do not leave one stone unturned to ensure PWoww actually happens.

The episode features everyone, including Chris, joking about Vinny and Angelina’s romantic past. Angie dons her wedding gown and walks up to Chris in the lawn for the first look. All the friends and family members are in awe as both the love birds get emotional when they see each other in their wedding attire. At the rehearsal, Angie walks down the aisle with her Uncle Pete, and the two practice the vow ceremony as the room echoes with comments like “They’re perfect.” Indeed! In case you’re wondering about what can go down in the penultimate episode, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 28, we have got you covered.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 28 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 28 will release on June 11, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 28 Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 28, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 28 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Speech (Part 1).’

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 has been teasing the grand wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira since the beginning of the season, and it looks like the time has come for us to witness all the drama unfold before our eyes. In the episode, poor Angie might get shocked when her friends Deena, Snooki, and Jennie take up to the stage to give a speech for the bride and the bridegroom.

Although we know that the three have no malicious intent, the words and metaphors they choose to describe Angie won’t sit well with the guests, and they might get booed by the entire hall. I mean, if Deena, Snooki, and Jenni really wanted to pull a wedding roast for their friend, doing it at the wedding rehearsal would’ve made perfect sense. You don’t roast someone at their wedding, that too in the presence of family members and little kids. Angelina always has good things to say about her friends and to watch them talk about her using words like “trash” might hurt her way too much, and she might walk out of the venue in a fit of rage and disappointment. We can only hope they sort it out, and the wedding at least ends on a good note.

NEXT TIME: Some Jerzdays will never be the same. Tune in next Thursday for the Wedding event of the year! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/Q0BJ8tiEXu — Jersey Shore Family Vacation (@FamShore) June 5, 2020

