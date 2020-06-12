‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 has reached the end of the road. From high-intensity drama, nasty fights, emotional breakdowns, budding romance, a cheating scandal to a controversial wedding speech, the housemates have gone through a lot of ups and downs in the third season. In the latest episode, Angelina gives the girls a box filled with a bottle of wine and other things, as a token of friendship, just a few hours before the wedding. The girls then raise a toast to their past, present, and future. Angelina is nervous about her big night but the girls cheer her up.

Angelina’s bridesmaids – Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese – get on the stage and give a problematic speech, in which they use words like “trash,” “sc*m” and “Rob Kardashian,” to address the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.” Of course, it doesn’t go down well with the guests and family members, causing the people in the room to break out in scoffs and sounds of “boo” to express their contempt over the whole scene. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the season finale of the reality series? We are here to help you with that.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 29 will release on June 18, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 3 episode 29, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available Philo and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peek on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Speech (Part 2).’

Oh, what a ride it has been! In the final episode, we might get to witness the aftermath of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s wedding. At Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the guests, and the newlyweds are taken aback by the speech given by Angie’s friends. In the episode, Angelina might snap and storm out of the venue, with the production crew running behind her. She might even declare that she never wishes to film with the girls ever again, a sentiment that will be shared by Deena.

Horrified by what just transpired, the girls might breakdown at their tables after all the booing by the guests. I mean, they would never have thought that their jokes would hurt anyone, especially Chris and Angelina. Amidst all the chaos, Mike Sorrentino, Pauly D DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro might perform the special dance they have been preparing for their friend, for weeks. They might do their best to lighten up the mood and undo the damage. Although it may seem like Angelina and the girls would never see eye to eye after the disastrous speech, we know the housemates have left the past behind them and are still on talking terms.

But is this the end of the series? We don’t know that for sure but there is one thing we are certain of, and that is Nicole’s exit. Yes, she announced her departure from the series in December 2019. Nicole said, “I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment. And I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for season four if there is one.”

