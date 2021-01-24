‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 9th episode this week and it is called ‘Somebody’s Wifey Is in Town’. The episode sees the gang hosting a dinner for Nikki. The event also serves as a milestone for Deena and Angelina since they meet face-to-face for the first after the wedding fiasco. On the other hand, Vinny gives Nikki a set of words that might trigger Deena and Angelina. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 10 will release on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 10, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 9 kicks off with the gang hosting a dinner to welcome Nikki to the fam. On the other hand, Deena agrees to attend the event only on one condition — Angelina has to sit at the opposite end of the table. As the group eats, Deena tells Angelina: “Angelina, do you mind passing me the bruschetta?” Deena also admits in a confessional: “Even though I didn’t want to sit down with her here, maybe I will. It’s gonna have to happen eventually.” There is a major sitdown thereafter when the ladies openly speak about their grievances with each other.

Deena explains: “What I would love to hear from Angelina is like, ‘I apologize for feeding into social media’ and also owning up to how she acted at the wedding. A lot of times, Angelina has a hard time owning up to her own sh*t.” Things get normalized after the girls agree to keep their issues off social media. Deena continues: “If there’s sh*t that happens in our family, it has to just stay here. And then we can move past it in our own time without so many millions of people.” Angelina nods in agreement and the duo apologizes to one another. Deena expresses that she feels like a lot of weight has been lifted off her shoulders. Angelina says that she has high hopes of mending the fences.

