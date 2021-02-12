‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 12th episode this week, and it is called ‘Calling Dr. Drew.’ The episode sees Michael Sorrentino become exceptionally emotional when he learns that his wife Lauren is pregnant. We also meet celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky, who is called to settle the long feud between Angelina Pivarnick and Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley, following the disastrous wedding speech. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our following sections give you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 13 will release on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Wedding Redo,’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Angelina’s wedding redo is planned; Uncle Nino officiates; Vinny gives the wedding speech.”

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4, episode 13, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights, and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 12 kicks off with Mike shedding tears of joy when he gets the news of his wife Lauren’s pregnancy. Earlier, Lauren says she feels weird and admits that she has a pregnancy test. Mike urges her on, saying, “Maybe you should take the test, honey, and we’ll just see. Do you know? And maybe it’s good to just know.” When the result is positive, he hugs her and breaks down into happy tears.

Later, Mike reveals his challenging journey in a confessional. He explains how his past includes a nearly year-long prison sentence for him for tax evasion followed by a miscarriage after his release. On the other hand, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro contacts Dr. Drew after consulting with Mike, Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino. The gang takes this step to bring Angelina and Jenni together. Drew helps the group in solving multiple issues. He also suggests a private conversation between Mike and Deena Cortese.

