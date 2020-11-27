‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its third episode this week and it is called ‘The Double Book’. The episode follows Jenni who goes through a medical mishap and Pauly D who rents a whole resort in Las Vegas for the ‘family’ to spend a socially distanced vacation. On the other hand, Deena makes an appearance with Lauren, accompanied by a surprise visitor! More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 4 will release on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 4, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie, and Mike get together in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have rented out an entire hotel in Vegas. The ladies are about to make an entry as well but before that, the men discuss Pauly’s new relationship from ‘Double Shot at Love’. They also talk about Mike’s attempts at starting a family with his wife Lauren. Pauly unravels the details about Nikki, saying: “For me, it couldn’t happen at a better time. This time together, we got stronger and actually made it a real thing. It was the only thing that was missing. Literally, I had everything else.”

On the other hand, in the second season, Mike and Lauren had revealed about her miscarriage before the gang. But Mike is still hopeful and is waiting for s positive development. He says: “Obviously going through that wasn’t easy, but at the end of the day we picked each other up and kept on moving forward, little by little. I’m very hopeful that it’s going to happen soon.”

The guys had earlier invited Angelina, Deena, and Jenni. But JWoww does not make it since she goes through a medical mishap while attending a simple TMJ surgery. She has a blood clot which makes travel impossible. She calls up Deena and says: “I feel like a grandma that fell down a flight of stairs. My face hurts as much as it actually looks.” As a result, Deena asks Lauren to accompany her instead. Deena additionally announces that she is pregnant!

Read More: Is Pauly D From Jersey Shore Married? Does He have Children?