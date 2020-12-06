‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 4th episode this week and it is called ‘Single Ronnie’. The episode sees the guys facing a dilemma when they hear that Angelina is reaching soon. Now they deliberate on how to break the news to Deena. Later, the gang gets together to find a partner for the single Ronnie by creating a dating show. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 5 will release on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Trouble Shot at Love’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “Hosted by dating show experts: DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, 6 girls will compete for the love of the ultimate bachelor, Ronnie Magro, on the brand new dating show, “A Trouble Shot at Love.”

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 5, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has hit several rough patches in his 10-year journey of finding a partner. Hence, his friends decide to help him in landing a date. Since they already have an almost empty hotel, entirely to themselves in Las Vegas, they come up with a great idea. They aim at finding an ideal girl for Ronnie with whom he can settle down. At dinner, the squad even wonders if Ronnie is dating someone since Nikki Hall has branded him ‘single Ronnie’. Ronnie admits: “I was seeing someone for a little bit.” But now, he is more focused on raising his daughter.

In a confessional, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino says: “Ronnie is doing big things right now. He’s moved away from Jen, he’s co-parenting Ariana, he moved into an awesome house, he’s making good decisions.’ Pauly believes that Ronnie needs a suitable woman — someone who can be a role model for Ariana, as per Ronnie.

Vinny quips in saying that he is a dating expert. Pauly explains before the cameras: “We like single Ronnie. He’s been a gem to be around. But we know how much deep down he needs somebody.” Therefore, they come up with the ‘genius’ idea of launching a dating show. Meanwhile, Deana Cortese is unaware that Angelina will reach the resort soon.

