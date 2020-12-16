‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 5th episode this week and it is called ‘Trouble Shot at Love’. The episode sees the guys getting together to find a partner for the single Ronnie by creating a dating show. They finally launch the show called ‘Trouble Shot at Love’ that sees six singles vying for Ronnie’s heart. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 6 will release on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Jurassic Angelica’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “Angelina touches down In lake Las Vegas, but her arrival makes Deena uneasy; Vinny ducks punches; the Situation is burdened.”

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 6, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The gang in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ decides to hold a dating show, ‘Trouble Shot At Love’, aimed at finding a partner for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, following his break-up with ex Jen Hartley. The guys announce the show by placing an ad online and shortlisting six women from the applications. Once they enter the resort, Ronnie checks them out and weighs his options. Among the women, we have a single mom, radio DJ, blogger, geocaching hobbyist, and a circus contortionist. The guys ask the ladies questions such as romantic flings, history of violence, tv tabloids, etc.

After the interviews, Vinny says in a confessional: “So far these women seem like 1,000 times better options than his ex, Jen.” However, after everything, Ronnie decides to not pick anyone. He explains: “I think I’m gonna try something different and not fall in love at first sight.” The next day, things get a bit tense since Angelina is due to arrive soon. Deena does not know that she has been invited to Vegas by the men. When the guys finally inform Deena about the situation, she gets visibly upset and is almost on the verge of breaking down. Angelina’s entry is not shown in this episode. Tune in next week to find out what happens when this fated encounter finally manifests in reality.

