‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 6th episode this week and it is called ‘Jurassic Angelina’. The episode sees Angelina arriving in Las Vegas but her entry makes Deena uneasy. Vinny ducks punch while the Situation is upset as well. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 7 will release on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 7, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

Angelina Pivarnick reaches Las Vegas and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 38, informs her that the rest of the ladies were waiting for her in the suite. Of course, Angelina is nervous since she hasn’t spoken to them in 10 months. She then enters the suite and sees four similar faces looking at her. The only difference? They are silicone dolls. On the other hand, Mike is forced to tell Deena that Angelina is coming. She is a bit upset since the guys had initially told her that Angelina would not be invited. But the guys inform her that they just want the girls to reconcile.

Deena feels blindsided and explains: “Especially being pregnant, I just can’t put myself in the position where I’m gonna see this girl. It’s just not something I’m gonna want to do.” The men then console her by saying that they have invited her mother, husband Christopher, and one-year-old son CJ. Over dinner, Vinny asks Angelina if she can be ‘cordial’ with the girls. For some reason, on hearing the question, she snaps and has an argument with Vinny. The next morning she pulls a prank on the guys. But Mike asks her to put a pause on her fun and games. He adds: “It’s coming to the point, if you don’t want to be part of this family, we might have to move on without you”. Mike then asks her if she wishes to be in the family anymore. Before she can answer the episode ends.

