‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 7th episode this week and it is called ‘The Text’. The episode sees The Situation missing out on a plan in dinner and forgetting that he is in a TV show. On the other hand, a text from back home upsets the roommates and threatens to ruin the vacation. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 8 will release on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 8, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is in conversation with Deena Cortese, about her reluctance to speak to Angelina Pivarnick. When Mike asks her to talk to Angelina since it has been 10 months and they are in the same hotel, Deena says that Jenni has asked her not to resolve the issue. As she talks to Mike and Lauren Sorrentino, it appears she is unaware of the surrounding microphones and cameras. She says: “This is between me and you. I wanna make sure they can’t hear me right now.” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro walks by and notices the private discussion and wonders if his friends do not know that they are being constantly recorded.

Of course, Mike immediately texts the news to the rest of the guys. When the men hear this, they are shocked. “It’s like Game Of Thrones now”, says Vinny Guadagnino. He further adds: “I am in shock. I don’t think Mike knows that he was on camera! After 10 years of being on TV, the guy still doesn’t realize that what you talk about on a reality TV show set gets caught on camera.” When Mike realizes, it is too late and he is worried that everyone will hate him now. Angelina states in a confessional: “I’m just over it at this point. It’s just a lot, I feel like, on everybody. The whole family split up. I’m like, let’s be done with this.”

