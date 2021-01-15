‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 returned with its 8th episode this week and it is called ‘Attack Of The Killer Raccoons’. The episode sees the guys trying to settle the feud between Deena and Angelina. And finally, we see positive development. More on that later. Ready for more drama to unfold among the ‘Jersey Shore’ “family” members? Well, our preview gives you all the details on how to stream every new episode as soon as it hits tv screens!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 9 will release on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT and 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 episode 9, by tuning to MTV at the above-mentioned time slot. You can also catch the show on MTV’s official website. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is also available on Philo and Sling TV. You can even purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally catch the important highlights and exclusive sneak peeks on the show’s official YouTube Channel.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Deena Cortese finally agrees to meet Angelina Pivarnick in the latest episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’. She says that she would share the dinner table with Nikki Hall and Angelina. On the other hand, Deena tells Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino that Jenni had asked her to not reconcile with Angelina on the trip. The guys met up and ask Deena’s husband Chris Buckner to pay them a visit. Chris does not agree and hence, they come up with a different plan. They decide that half the guys would speak to Deena and the other half to Angelina.

Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D take out Deena for dinner while Mike and Lauren dine with Angelina. When Pauly is just about to touch on the topic, Deena is scared by a startling sound — which turns out to be raccoons. Pauly says: “Just about to drop the bomb on Deena and all of a sudden out comes some raccoons. Like, is this some kind of sick omen?” On the other hand, Angelina shares her thoughts in a confessional: “It’s been 10 months. I just want to let it go. I’m over it, and I don’t want to do this anymore.” Finally, Pauly says that he has arranged a dinner for everyone. He asks Deena: “I want everybody to come. Will you come?” She replies: “Yeah. I will. I want to meet her.”

