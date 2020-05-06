‘Love Island‘ is a British dating reality TV show that is similar to ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ The series follows a bunch of single people on a secluded island, cut-off from the rest of the world so that they can start dating each other and couple up. The aim? Don’t get dumped, try to find love, and have the opportunity to win the £50,000 prize money.

With every passing year, the series gains more and more popularity thanks to the drama, tears, and romance involved. And now, with it becoming a franchise and having several series across the globe, you must be wondering what happened to the very first public couple who won the series. Well, keep on reading to find out!

Jess and Max: Love Island Journey

Jessica Hayes, the then 22-year-old model from Oxford, had a bit of a tough time during the start of the series. She first coupled up with Josh and had amazing chemistry with him, but before long, she got dumped for someone else. She was left single and fearing the end of her appearance on the show, that is until Max Morley came on as a bombshell and changed everything.

The two caught each other’s eyes as soon as Max arrived, formed a connection, and paired up. Unfortunately, fellow islands stirred up trouble, which led to Max leaving Jess for Naomi. However, soon after that, she was voted off, and Max was left to grovel for Jess’s attention.

The two got together again and went on cute dates that involved a lot of romance. They even ended up meeting each other’s families during their time on the show, after which they became an official couple. Their ups and downs only made the audiences root for them more, thanks to which they finished season 1 as the King and Queen of ‘Love Island.’ Max had won the prize money, but he had decided to split it with his girlfriend.

Are Jess and Max Still Together?

No, they are not. Jess and Max ended their relationship just six weeks after ‘Love Island’ came to an end. The then couple had planned to be in a long-distance relationship instead of moving in together as they knew that they weren’t as serious as say their engaged fellow islanders and runner-ups Jon and Elizabeth. But clearly, that didn’t work out as they broke up soon after, following which the professional cricketer even publically admitted that he regretted his decision to split the prize money.

Currently, Jessica is engaged to Dan Lawry, a mechanic with whom she has a son called Presley. The two met in March 2018 and had a whirlwind romance that resulted in Dan proposing to her in August of the same year. When it comes to her career, Jessica is still pursuing a career in modeling and has even listed herself as a Fashion Influencer.

Max isn’t as active on social media as Jess, but from his account, we do know that he is still playing cricket and enjoying life. In 2017, Max had even appeared on another reality TV show by the name of ‘Ex on the Beach.’ As for his relationship status, it looks like he is currently single. Although, he did date ‘Geordie Shore’ star Charlotte Crosby, after his breakup with Jess and was even linked to ‘Love Island’ stars Zara Holland, and Laura Anderson.

