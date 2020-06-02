‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 brought a major change in the power dynamics among the crew members by introducing an all-female lead crew. We have Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, and Hannah Ferrier, as they are joined by six new yachties — all aboard the luxurious The Wellington, which happens to be the largest vessel in ‘Below deck’ history. All the events take place in the gorgeous locales of Mallorca, and among the new crew members, we have the stunning stewardess, Jessica More. Well, if you wish to know more about this beautiful newcomer, read on!
Jessica More Nationality: Where is She From?
Jessica has grown up both in Florida and Southern California. Her parents are divorced and she spent most of her younger days surfing by the beach. And this is how she started loving the ocean. A glance at her social media handles and you will see them packed with pictures near the sea and at home in Los Angeles. She loves scuba diving, surfing, and swimming and for her, a job on a yacht is her natural habitat.
Check out one of her posts below, which she captions as follows: “A fish 🐠 can not drown in water & a bird 🦅 can not fall from the sky. Each creature must find their own god given element 🙌🏼🙏 ________________________________________________________ A few fun underwater photos from travels.”
Here is another one:
Jessica’s dad was a rider who participated in road racing and she holds some fond memories of him. She spent a lot of her childhood with him on the tracks at races. He used to regularly service his motorcycles and she would sit by his side while brushing up her own knowledge about techniques and new tires. Here is an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo from Jessica’s childhood:
View this post on Instagram
Daddies Girl ♥️ Missin my Pops…Grew up spending time with my dad while he trained for road racing. A lot of weekends were spent on the track at races. Love this photo because I would love just hanging around him while he worked on a passion of his. He not only professionally raced them but also serviced his motorcycles and I’d sit next to him for hours learning about tuning them up. Or listen to him explain riding technique ,how to knee drop or some new tire that just came out. Lol
You can check out this post as well where she goes mountain climbing with her father:
The reality star is also a travel enthusiast and documents her stories regularly on her Insta handle. Here are a few of our favorite picks:
View this post on Instagram
I was trying to capture the sky line out of the car window , we hit a bump and my phone almost fell out…. Looked back on the photo and these three were in it… Turned out better then I planned. ___________________________________ #Travel #Love #TravelIndia #spiritualLover #India #WomenWhoTravel #solotravel
View this post on Instagram
Life is short, feel free to wander around, color outside the lines and by all means sing loudly & drink wine before noon. ____________________________ Berlin was awesome, such an amazing city. Met the coolest people. Thank yall #blessed #Germany #Berlin #YOLO #YesImStillADrakeFan #ControlAltDelete #HappyFeet
Jessica More: Age & Profession
Apparently, in her late 20s, Jessica has worked in several professions. She served drinks at a Las Vegas strip club, was a part of the music industry in Los Angeles, and has even had a stint with real estate. Her resume may be varied but she has excelled in each of her jobs. Later, she decided that the real world is too tough and she should try her hands at ‘yachting’.
After selling her belongings, she grabbed the role of a yachtie on a charter, where she worked as a stewardess with a skeleton crew of three. After working in three smaller yachts, she finally was recruited as a stew on the mega-yacht, The Wellington, which is featured in ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’.
Jessica More: Below Deck Mediterranean Journey
Known for her laidback demeanor and calm attitude, Jessica claims that she can handle any kind of drama until she feels disrespected. She keeps an open mind in every new charter but does not hesitate from getting into confrontations if the situation demands it. In ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, the star had stated that she is on the lookout for love. But she soon lands into trouble when she mixes work with play!
