You know when you’re watching a fast-paced, absolutely thrilling action movie and there’s a badass female character kicking butts and taking names, and you think to yourself, how cool it would be if I could do awesome stunts like that! No? Well, we certainly have found ourselves wondering one too many times, daydreaming and imagining being able to pull off a perfect backflip, or a high kick, or supercool mid-air flip. Jessie Graff actually does that for a living, as a famous stuntwoman and obstacle course runner.

If you’ve watched ‘American Ninja Warrior’, you know exactly who Jessie Graff is. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is a very demanding obstacle course that contestants must navigate their way through and is built to test the strength, endurance, and agility of those that go through it. Nimble-bodied Graff is the first woman ever to complete Stage 1 on the show, and the only woman ever to also complete Stage 2 successfully. She has a feline-like grace and coordination as she jumps, flips, catapults, tumbles, and leaps to scale the incredibly tough impediment course, displaying off-the-charts strength and resilience.

Jessie Graff is also a well-known stuntwoman in Hollywood with projects like ‘X-Men: First Class’, ‘Make It or Break It’, ‘Knight and Day’, ‘Bad Teacher’, ‘Sons of Anarchy’, ‘G.I. Joe’, ‘Transformers’, and most recently ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to her name. She has also worked extensively in TV shows like ‘Supergirl’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’, ‘Leverage’, ‘Hawaii Five-O’ among others. So of course, her fans are dying to know more about her personal life. Let us give you all the details.

Jessie Graff’s Husband

Most fans beg the answer to the question “is Jessie Graff married?”. Until a couple of years ago, and sometimes even now, people assume that Graff is single. And that’s because she has never talked about a significant other or a romantic partner in any of her interviews or even social media posts, albeit once. In recent years, people have also speculated if the 36-year-old taekwondo champion is lesbian, but these rumors have never been addressed by Jessie herself.

Some fans and media channels have, in the past, linked her name with fellow ‘American Ninja Warrior’ competitor Drew Drechsel as her possible boyfriend. But Drew, when addressed with these rumors, shut them down by saying that he already has a girlfriend and Jessie is married to someone else. This he said in an interview in 2018. That was also the first time fans heard that Jessie has a secret husband.

The existence of a marriage was confirmed by Graff herself earlier this year when, on her Instagram Live on April 12th, 2020, Graff announced that she has a husband. However, she did not reveal the identity of her spouse so we do not know who the man is.

Jessie Graff’s Kids

So far, Jessie does not have any kids and has never expressed interest in becoming a mother soon. She does have a pet pig, though. Her sole focus right now is her awesome career and we wish her well for the coming years of kicking, jumping, and tumbling, and wowing us with her incredible stunts.

