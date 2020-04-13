ABC’s beloved reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ has given birth to some memorable love stories. Some had their hearts broken and souls crushed by the humiliation of rejection on national television. Others found the love of their lives and a potential marriage partner they could see a future with. A single rose has changed the course of life for many people. JoJo and Jordan are one of them. Featuring on the series’ twelfth season, Jordan was successful in sweeping JoJo off her feet and receiving the final rose from her. He sealed the deal by popping the question in the finale, and the two lovebirds got engaged!
JoJo and Jordan: The Bachelorette Journey
A real-estate developer belonging to Texas, JoJo hadn’t expected to have her heart set on Jordan from the very start. The handsome Californian hunk, Jordan was a former pro football quarterback and the younger brother of the famous NFL player, Aaron Rodgers. Young and in their twenties, the couple had felt an instant attraction towards one another. This led Jordan to receive the ‘first impression’ rose from JoJo.
Their love story had just begun and gotten stronger by each passing episode. Whether it was their heartfelt conversations or one-on-one dates, each interaction brought them closer than before. JoJo got the chance to know him even more intimately when she traveled to California for his hometown date. There, Jordan opened up about his family struggles, personal issues, and how he has been estranged from his brother, Aaron.
Jordan, too, utilized an opportunity to meet JoJo’s family. He later called her father for his blessings and permission. Fans had already figured out that the couple was in love with each other mid-season. But, they took their relationship slow. While JoJo’s affection for Jordan was more evident and her subtle hints asked him to reveal his feelings, he took his time. Jordan had realized that JoJo was the one on their first date. He later confessed that he had almost blurted out that he loved her on the second one. But, he wanted to be sure of his decision and let JoJo think about hers too.
Even though other cast members had questioned Jordan’s real intentions to be on the show, JoJo decided to stick to her intuition. In the finale, JoJo gave her final rose to Jordan, and he proposed to her with a beautiful 3-carat diamond ring. The couple finally expressed their true feelings, and the two got engaged on a beach in Thailand!
Are JoJo and Jordan Still Together?
Yes! The fairytale couple is still together, still engaged, and still going strong! After the season ended, Jordan packed his bags and moved to Texas. He moved in with his fiancé and her pet pooch, Jackson.
Since then, they have been keeping busy with quite a number of shows. In June 2018, JoJo launched her own clothing line called Fletch. The couple also featured on a reality-cum-DIY home décor web series called ‘Engaged with JoJo and Jordan’ produced by Kin. The show also highlighted a sneak-peek in the couple’s lives when they opened up about the ups and downs in their relationship. JoJo and Jordan also hosted ‘Cash Pad’ which is a house-flipping and investment reality show by CNBC. Moreover, they hosted a competition show by Paramount Pictures called the ‘Fittest Couple’.
A few years back, there were rumors about the couple breaking up and unfollowing each other on social media. This happened when the media had allegedly reported Jordan’s presence on a celebrity dating app and his interactions with his ex-girlfriend. He had denied all claims. The couple quickly got on board and gave an interview wherein they revealed that they were very much together and they trusted each other completely.
In August 2019, Jordan executed a grand re-proposal for JoJo. He posted the proposal’s picture and video on Instagram and shared with his followers that they had started planning their wedding, so it felt right to do it all over again. Jordan also confessed that his first proposal would always be special, but this time he wanted it to be all about JoJo without any cameras or crew following them around. Jordan proposed with a customized blingy 5-carat oval diamond ring that was designed by Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge NYC.
View this post on Instagram
This proposal was just us, and let me tell you almost everything that could’ve gone wrong DID! But I wouldn’t have it any other way…IT WAS PERFECTLY IMPERFECT.. so @joelle_fletcher here’s the full video since you blacked out from shock and dont remember much 😂 & here’s a quick overview of the near disaster that was the 48 hours before the proposal: For starters the custom ring I designed in NYC had to be rushed and barely (🙌🏽) arrived in time. Problem was, for secrecy I had to have it shipped on Thursday to Nashville (before a Sat proposal) to be picked up by a friend. Meanwhile I was in Studio for work in Charlotte that night and had to tell a little (HUGE) white lie to JoJo that I was going to be in studio until Midnight (when really I was flying to Nashville at 10pm without her knowing to pick up the ring). And here’s where it gets fun…my flight was delayed 4hrs, I took off at 2:30am all the while praying JoJo didn’t FaceTime or call me because I wouldn’t be able to answer in an airport or on the plane & that would seem SUPER shady. Landed in Nashville at 345am, drove to friends house to pick it up, then back to airport to catch a 6am flight to LA to meet up with JoJo. Didn’t sleep. I had never seen the venue I was planning to propose at. The lady I had coordinated with that was in on the secret bailed last minute so some random lady that had no idea I was proposing walked us through the venue and miraculously caught on to what was happening and filmed it from afar on her iPhone. Somehow….it all came together and was so amazing and surreal. Thanks again to @ry_lip10 for picking up the ring in Nashville & letting me stomp through your house while you were sleeping at 4am trying to find it in the dark 😂. Thanks to @ringconcierge for finishing this beautiful ring just in the nick of time! And big shout out to that random lady that probably was so confused when I started my proposal but figured she better film it…you’re the real MVP!!! 😂😂 Funny how much harder this proposal thing is without 20 producers planning the whole thing!! @joelle_fletcher I LOVE YOU 😍
View this post on Instagram
I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most! So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)…with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already 😘(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA 😂, videos and more pictures to come!)
JoJo was overwhelmed and shared with her fans that they were planning a fun and romantic outdoor wedding in California. The couple also expressed their excitement about planning a baby soon. The wedding was scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple can also be seen in a cameo appearance on ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart‘.
Read More: 12 TV Shows You Must Watch if You Love The Bachelorette