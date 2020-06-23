Hardly does it happen that the love stories featured in reality tv last for ‘real’ in the world beyond television. However, some couples do manage to make us believe that true love can exist even amidst the glitz and glamor of dating shows. One such example is the story of JoJo Fletcher, who gave her heart to Jordan Rodgers in the 12th iteration of ‘The Bachelorette’. Well, the season concluded way back in 2016 and you must be wondering, if, after four years, the lovebirds are still together. Read on!

JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers: The Bachelorette Journey

Real estate developer and tv personality JoJo Fletcher first appeared in the 20th edition of ‘The Bachelor’, starring Ben Higgins. But when Ben blindsided her in the final rose ceremony and chose Lauren Bushnell instead, she decided to seek out the man of her dreams in ‘The Bachelorette’ season 12. After being courted by 26 men, JoJo had whittled down her choices between Robby Hayes and Jordan Rodgers. But it was ultimately former pro quarterback Jordan who managed to win her heart. JoJo said that she saw her future with him. When Jordan got down on one knee and proposed her with a 3-carat diamond ring in the final rose ceremony, JoJo’s reply was an excited yes!

Are JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Still Together?

YES! The couple is going strong even after all these years. They even have appeared together in multiple shows, such as ‘Engaged with JoJo and Jordan’, ‘Cash Pad’, and ‘Battle of the Fittest Couples’. A scroll through their Insta handles and it is packed with the two spending quality time with each other in their shared home in Dallas. They also have two adorable dogs – Jackson and Jagger. Check out one of the posts below:

In May 2020, the lovebirds celebrated their fourth engagement anniversary with JoJo posting a heartfelt note on Instagram. She said: “Yesterday marked 4 years with you @jrodgers11 — this is just a short minute of little moments that I am blessed with every day. You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader. Also appreciate the fact that you still love me in my weirdest moments. (& like my dance moves) 💃🏻Can’t wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us 🥰😘”

So when can we hear the wedding bells ringing? After Jordan re-proposed JoJo on August 25, 2019, they were all geared up to hold their much-awaited wedding in Summer 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their plans. The pair had decided on an outdoor venue in California but now that the coronavirus has forced everyone into lockdown, the reality duo will have to wait a little longer.

JoJo also revealed that since the venues are all booked until 2021, they are still finalizing a date. However, in a recent Insta post, the star revealed that she is totally excited for next year to finally walk down the aisle. This is what she wrote: “6.13.20 … Happy “What would have been Wedding Day” to us! ☺️ As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait.”

Both JoJo and Jordan had previously stated that they cannot wait to have a baby join the fam. We guess once things get back to normal, the couple will announce the exact dates. Until then, stay tuned!

