Jonathan Scott is a famous reality television star who caught the viewers’ attention in the show ‘Property Brothers’ (earlier ‘My Dream Home’) that features his twin Andrew, a contractor. It has since become one of the top-rated shows on the network, having spawned various spin-offs. However, Jonathan had surpassed almost two decades of hardships before tasting success for the first time. The same luck followed him in his romantic relationships. Now that he has found true love, there is no way Jonathan is letting go of his special lady. But who is it? Well, we scoured the internet looking for the details of Jonathan’s personal life, and here is everything we found out!

Jonathan Scott’s Family

Jonathan was born on April 28, 1978, as Jonathan Silver Scott. He and his brother Drew have risen from a financially-deprived childhood. They started earning at the tender age of seven and have worked odd jobs like salesmen, child clowns, and performers at a magic show. The Canadian twins dived deep into the world of real estate and instantly found their passion and proficiency in it. Jonathan was interested in magic as a career, but he had to put the aspiration on hold.

Since then, the two have worked on multiple projects together and have had much fun doing it. Since childhood, they have been pushing each other to do better, and HGTV’s ‘Brother vs. Brother’ is proof of that. Famously known as the ‘Property Brothers,’ their fans love them for the fantastic home improvement tips they provide, along with helping families find their perfect home. But what about Jonathan finding love? Has he found his special one yet?

Jonathan Scott: Ex-Wife and Girlfriend

In the summer of 2007, Jonathan Scott tied the knot with his then-girlfriend, Kelsy Ully, before he had even turned 30. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out, and they decided to go their separate ways. They had been in a relationship for 7 years (including two years of marriage), and its abrupt end left Jonathan depressed. All of this happened during the filming of the first season of ‘Property Brothers. Owing to the divorce in 2010, Jonathan cut himself off socially but never let it affect his professional life.

In 2015, he found love again in Jacinta Kuznetsov, the development producer of their company Scott Brothers Entertainment. The two split ways after two and a half years of being together. They announced their break-up in 2018 and have stayed on amicable terms. The HGTV star sparked the rumors of dating Zooey Deschanel in 2019 after they were seen holding hands on the streets of California. Zooey is an American actress, model, and singer-songwriter, best known for the sitcom ‘New Girl.’ She is also a mother of two kids – daughter Elsie Otter, 4, and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf – from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik, which ended in September 2019.

Jonathan met Zooey during the filming of ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and the two have been pretty inseparable, ever since. In fact, Jonathan admits to having unintentionally flirted back and forth, so much so, that the producer had to cut that part out completely. They attended a few parties together as friends but soon fell for each other’s charming personalities. Jonathan and Zooey made their relationship official in November 2019. The couple spent Halloween and Christmas together, celebrating the special days with a happy vibe. They even boasted to the world that they were ‘together’ on the first day of 2020 via posts with adorable captions.

While the rest of the world spent their holiday begrudgingly, Jonathan and Zooey played games, jammed to music, and solved many puzzles. In August of 2020, he shared a video montage celebrating their one year of togetherness. The two have bonded well over the pain of their failed relationships and their shared love for dogs!

Jonathan’s family is absolutely in awe of his new girlfriend. and in an interview with Today, his brother, Drew Scott, said, “See this smile? I haven’t seen him smile like this in a very long time, and I think it’s amazing to see him so happy.” They are not rushing into anything at the moment, so children or even a marriage proposal does not seem to be on the cards. But the two really look like they are made for each other!

Read More: Best HGTV Shows on Netflix